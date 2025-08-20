Diet soda dangers: Just one a day may triple risk of stroke and dementia, study warns We thought diet soda was safe. But new research links daily consumption to higher stroke and dementia risk. Here’s what you should drink instead.

At some point, we all have believed that diet soda is a healthier pick, but is it the truth? A decade-long Melbourne Collaborative Cohort Study (MCCS), has raised a stark warning. The research has suggested that drinking just one artificially sweetened beverage a day may nearly triple the risk of ischemic stroke and Alzheimer’s dementia.

This research, involving over 2,800 adults aged 45 and above, monitored participants for ten years. Individuals who used artificial sweeteners on a regular basis had hazard ratios approaching 3.0 for stroke and dementia. This information is accurate even when controlled for age, gender, diet, and exercise. Although the study does not establish causation, it indicates an alarming correlation.

How artificial sweeteners might impact your brain and body

Although sugar-free, diet sodas are highly dependent on artificial sweeteners that have the potential to interfere with metabolism and gut function. The sweeteners are associated with changed glucose metabolism, dysbiosis of the gut, and possibly interfere with brain chemistry. Alongside caffeine and phosphoric acid, they can increase blood pressure and leach essential minerals, components that are well-known to be detrimental to cardiovascular and brain health.

Previous research confirms these warnings. A 2017 report from the Framingham Heart Study also discovered almost a threefold increased risk for dementia and stroke in daily diet soda drinkers. Though scientists warn it's only a correlation, water is still the safest option.

What this means for you

With this increasing evidence, it's prudent to reconsider daily routines. Even if you opt for diet soda to save on calories, healthier alternatives such as water, herbal tea, coconut water, or natural fruit-flavoured beverages provide safer ways of hydrating.

As the study's lead authors stress, further research is essential to understand the mechanisms behind this association, but in the meantime, cutting back on artificially sweetened beverages could be a smart move for both brain and heart health.

What are alternatives to diet soda?

If you want to cut back on diet sodas, you really have so many refreshing choices that are good for hydration and health. Water infused with fruit such as lemon, cucumber, or berries tastes good without sugar or chemicals. Coconut water is a natural source of electrolytes, while herbal teas like chamomile and green teas offer antioxidant and soothing benefits. Sparkling water with a splash of fruit juice can satisfy the craving for fizz without the hazardous effects of artificial sweeteners. Water substitutions like these quench thirst and promote long-term brain and heart health.

