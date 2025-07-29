Breathing toxins: The link between air pollution and dementia Your brain may be more vulnerable than you think. A new study shows how everyday air pollution could quietly increase your risk of dementia. Here’s what to know.

A recent study found that long-term exposure to air pollution can increase the risk of developing dementia. The study was conducted by the researchers at the Medical Research Council (MRC) Epidemiology Unit and University of Cambridge and published in The Lancet Planetary Health.

For the study, the researchers conducted a systematic review of 51 studies. This included data from more than 29 million participants who were exposed to air pollutants for at least a year.

What the new study reveals about pollution and brain health

The researchers said that it was possible for air pollutants, such as PM2.5, nitrogen dioxide and soot, to reach the brain directly or through the bloodstream. This can lead to widespread inflammation that's similar to the one seen in lung and heart diseases.

According to a report in BBC, Clare Rogowski, from the MRC Epidemiology Unit, said, "Stricter limits for several pollutants are likely to be necessary targeting major contributors such as the transport and industry sectors.

"Given the extent of air pollution, there is an urgent need for regional, national, and international policy interventions to combat air pollution."

The study found that for every 10 micrograms per cubic metre of PM2.5, an individual’s risk of dementia would increase by 17 per cent and for soot, the risk increased by 13 per cent.

Dr Christiaan Bredell, from the University of Cambridge and North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, said, "These findings underscore the need for an interdisciplinary approach to dementia prevention.

"Preventing dementia is not just the responsibility of healthcare: this study strengthens the case that urban planning, transport policy, and environmental regulation all have a significant role to play."

