Potholes appear on roads after heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Uddhav Sena questions quality of work

Mumbai:

Following heavy rains in Mumbai, potholes have started to appear on roads in several areas. Amidst this, a video has surfaced from the Pratiksha Nagar area of Sion, showing a large pothole on the road near a drainage point. After the incident came to light, local leaders from the Shiv Sena (UBT) highlighted the pothole and questioned the work of the municipal corporation and the administration; a person was also seen sitting with his legs dangling inside the pothole. It is claimed that this road was constructed only recently, at a cost of approximately Rs 6 crore.

Despite the cloudy weather, it did not rain in most parts of the city during the morning, providing relief after a prolonged wet spell that had caused waterlogging, tree falls, traffic snarls and disruption to suburban rail services.

IMD predicts generally cloudy sky for Mumbai

The IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky with intermittent light to moderate rainfall in the city and suburbs during the day. Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places, accompanied by lightning, thunder and occasional gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

According to the BMC, the city received an average rainfall of 14.21 mm in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Thursday, while the eastern suburbs recorded 39.37 mm and the western suburbs 28.85 mm. There was a high tide of 3.49 metres at 7 am, and the next high tide is expected at 6.09 pm at 3.62 metres, while a low tide will occur at 12.29 pm at 2.32 metres, the civic body said.

Local trains, Metro services and BEST buses running smoothly in Mumbai

Public transport services such as suburban local trains, Metro services and BEST buses are running smoothly, said officials. However, commuters complained that suburban trains are running 5-10 minutes late. According to Western Railway officials, there is no waterlogging between Vasai Road and Virar, which had received intense rainfall over the past few days.

After brief respite heavy rains accompanied by thunder returned to Mumbai last week, delaying local train services, causing inconvenience to office-goers and diversion of flights. Long-distance train services towards Gujarat remained disrupted due to waterlogging in the Vasai-Virar section in neighbouring Palghar district and at several locations in south Gujarat. Operations on the Mumbai–Pune route were also yet to be fully restored following landslides in the Bhor Ghat section on Monday.

Videos showed long queues of passengers wading through flooded tracks using mobile phone flashlights even after midnight following suspension of suburban services beyond Vasai Road in Palghar on Tuesday evening.

Tulsi lake, one of the seven reservoirs supplying drinking water to Mumbai, started overflowing late at night following heavy rainfall in its catchment area, hours after the nearby Vihar lake overflowed, civic officials said. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast intermittent light to moderate rainfall in the city and suburbs during the day.

As many as nine Mumbai-bound flights were diverted to nearby airports due to inclement weather and low visibility at the Mumbai International Airport, sources said. All the diverted flights later returned and landed at the Mumbai airport, they said. Local train services, considered the lifeline of Mumbai, on both the Central Railway and Western Railway networks were running late by 25 to 30 minutes, while Metro and civic bus services operated normally.

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