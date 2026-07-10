20 IAS officers transferred in major bureaucratic reshuffle in Uttar Pradesh | Check list here

Lucknow:

In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has transferred 20 IAS officers, bringing notable changes to the state's administrative machinery. The late-night transfer order has altered key postings across several departments, with many senior officers being assigned new and crucial responsibilities.

Shubha Verma, who was serving as Secretary in the Revenue Department of the Uttar Pradesh government, has been appointed as the new Labour Commissioner of Uttar Pradesh. In another important appointment, Dr Sarika Mohan, who was serving as Director General of Medical Education and Secretary of the Medical Education Department, has been given the additional responsibility of Director General, Registration, Uttar Pradesh.

Neha Sharma, who was serving as Director General, Registration, Uttar Pradesh, has been appointed as the new Director General of Medical Education. She has also been entrusted with the responsibility of Secretary, Medical Education Department, Uttar Pradesh government.

Meanwhile, Arun Kumar, who was serving as Additional Director in the Geology and Mining Department, has been appointed as the Mission Director of the Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission.

Deepa Ranjan shifted to culture department

J Reema, Special Secretary in the Geology and Mining Department, has been given the additional charge of Additional Director, Geology and Mining, while continuing in her current role. Deepa Ranjan, who was serving as Mission Director of the Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission, has been appointed as Special Secretary in the Culture Department of the Uttar Pradesh government.

Riya Kejriwal appointed special secretary

Sanjay Kumar Singh-I has been relieved of his charge as Special Secretary in the Culture Department. He will now continue as Director of Charitable Affairs and has also been given the additional responsibility of Director, Culture, Uttar Pradesh. Riya Kejriwal, Managing Director of Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited, Lucknow, has been appointed as Special Secretary in the Child Development and Nutrition Department of the Uttar Pradesh government.

Sandeep Bhagia gets new assignment

Sandeep Bhagia, who was serving as Additional Commissioner of State Tax in Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad-II, has been appointed as the new Managing Director of Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited. The appointment is expected to strengthen the functioning of the state-run power distribution company.

Why administrative reshuffles matter

Periodic transfers of IAS officers are a routine administrative exercise aimed at improving governance in order to ensure efficient implementation of government policies and assigning experienced officers to departments that require focused attention. Such reshuffles also help the government realign administrative priorities and strengthen coordination across departments based on evolving governance needs.

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