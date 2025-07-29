Is fatty liver a silent path to liver cancer? What you should know Fatty liver may seem harmless now, but it could silently progress to liver cancer. Know the signs, risks, and expert-backed steps to protect your liver today.

New Delhi:

Liver problems are a matter of concern in people of all age groups. However, they often go unnoticed until they become serious. One of the most common liver conditions today is fatty liver; it is also commonly seen among people who don't consume alcohol.

While it may seem harmless in the beginning, fatty liver can lead to severe complications over time, including liver cirrhosis and liver cancer. So, knowing the signs and taking early action can make all the difference.

Causes of fatty liver: Lifestyle, diet, and more

According to Dr Ameet Mandot, Director of the Department of Hepatology and Liver Transplant Medicine, Gleneagles Hospitals, Parel, Mumbai, fatty liver disease happens when too much fat builds up in the liver. There are two types, which are alcoholic and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). So, NAFLD is more common today due to unhealthy lifestyles and poor diet. The causes can be attributed to obesity, diabetes, high cholesterol, a sedentary lifestyle, oily and sugary foods, and even certain medications. The symptoms of it are tiredness or fatigue, mild pain or heaviness in the upper right abdomen, loss of appetite, and weight loss. The complications include liver inflammation (steatohepatitis), fibrosis (scarring), cirrhosis (advanced liver damage), and eventually liver failure or liver cancer.

What causes liver cancer: Risk factors to watch for

Liver cancer happens when abnormal cells grow uncontrollably in the liver. The most common type is hepatocellular carcinoma. It can start in the liver or spread from other parts of the body. The causes include chronic hepatitis B or C infection, cirrhosis, untreated fatty liver disease, alcohol abuse, long-term liver damage, and exposure to toxins like aflatoxins. Watch out for signs and symptoms such as pain in the upper right abdomen, weight loss, swelling in the belly, yellowing of skin and eyes (jaundice), loss of appetite, and feeling full after small meals. If left untreated, liver cancer can spread to other organs, cause internal bleeding, or lead to liver failure. Treatment becomes more difficult in later stages. So, exercise caution when it comes to liver health and seek timely diagnosis and treatment.

Fatty liver to liver cancer: The dangerous connection

Non-alcoholic fatty liver can silently progress into cirrhosis and ultimately liver cancer. Fatty liver induces chronic inflammation in the liver, which over time causes scarring (fibrosis) and cirrhosis. This constant liver damage increases the risk of abnormal cell growth, leading to liver cancer. The longer the liver remains inflamed and damaged, the higher the risk of cancer.

Don’t wait for symptoms - act early

Vital measures to protect the liver and prevent NAFLD: Make sure to maintain an optimum weight, eat a well-balanced diet loaded with fresh fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, avoid junk, oily, canned, and processed foods, quit smoking and alcohol, and go for timely liver check-ups if you have diabetes, obesity, or a family history of liver disease. Even though having a fatty liver may not have any immediate consequences now, it can invite complications in the long run. Lifestyle changes and regular health check-ups can help prevent liver cancer and protect your liver.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

