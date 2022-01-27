Depriving yourself of sleep? 5 major health problems await you

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Depriving yourself of sleep? 5 major problems await you

Experts say that a typical adult needs six to eight unbroken hours of sleep per night. But some of us struggle to go to sleep in the night after hitting the bed. Thus, sleep deprivation causes dizziness throughout the day. We often end up preferring socialising above sleeping as overworking has become a badge of honour in our society.

We push our bodies to extremes by depriving them of sleep and over-caffeinating them, which leads to anxiety and weakened immunological systems. Sleep deprivation and poor quality sleep can cause major health issues like insulin resistance, neurological issues, weight gain, depression, and anxiety, to mention a few. As a result, it is critical that we obtain 6-8 hours of excellent sleep each night in order for our bodies to function at their best.

Here are some effects that your body may feel if you are depriving yourself of sleep.

Mood swings

Mood swings are common among people who do not sleep well. Irritation and restlessness may lead you to behave badly with those around you. Fatigue, short temper and lack of focus are also effects of insufficient sleep.

Affects mental wellbeing

A person's mental health may be at risk if they continue to deprive themselves of enough sleep. As per findings, mood disorders like clinical depression and generalised anxiety disorder in adults may be caused if you are not sleeping enough. It can also compromise decision-making processes and creativity.

Compromised immunity

If you are not sleeping well, your immunity may get compromised. As per healthline.com, While you sleep, your immune system produces protective, infection-fighting substances like antibodies and cytokines. It uses these substances to combat foreign invaders such as bacteria and viruses. Sleep deprivation prevents your immune system from building up its force and your body may become prone to various diseases.

Cardiovascular problems

As per healthlne.com, sleep affects processes that keep your heart and blood vessels healthy, including those that affect your blood sugar, blood pressure and inflammation levels. It also plays a vital role in your body’s ability to heal and repair the blood vessels and heart. People who don’t sleep enough are more likely to get cardiovascular disease. One analysis linked insomnia to an increased risk of heart attack and stroke.

Decreased sex drive

As per nhs.uk, men and women who don't get enough quality sleep experience a loss of libido (reduced sex drive) and less of interest in sex, research suggests.

(With IANS inputs)