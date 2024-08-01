Haryana: Three die due to electrocution in Gurugram after heavy rains

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Representational Image

Delhi and the National Capital Region on Wednesday (July 31) plunged into deep chaos as heavy rain unleashed a series of cascading crises, with at least five dead in separate rain-related incidents.

While at least three deaths have been reported from Gurugram, a 22-year-old woman and her child also lost their lives after drowning in a waterlogged under-construction drain in Delhi's Gazipur area.

Officials said that of the three deaths reported in Gurugram, the identities of the deceased could not be confirmed yet. They said the victims died due to electrocution near IFFCO Chowk metro station around 10 pm on Wednesday as heavy rain continued to batter the area. "Electric wires broke due to a tree falling because of waterlogging. Three people died on the spot due to an electric current in the water. Police have sent the bodies of the deceased to the hospital," they added.

Furthermore, it is pertinent to note that the deaths reported from Delhi's Gazipur area have been identified as Tanuja and her three-year-old son Priyansh, who went to a weekly market near Khoda Colony in Gazipur when the tragedy befell them.

"They slipped and fell into the waterlogged under-construction drain around 8 pm and were then brought out with the help of divers and cranes. However, upon being taken to the hospital, the doctors declared them dead," a police officer added.

Meanwhile, two others also suffered critical injuries in separate incidents in Delhi, owing to the heavy rainfall. According to the information available, one person sustained critical injuries in a house collapse in Delhi's Sabji Mandi area following the torrential rain, while a woman was injured in a wall collapse in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj area.

Notably, heavy rainfall on Wednesday had brought the national capital to a screeching halt amid a 'red' weather warning, inundating large parts of the city, choking key stretches with unending traffic, and leaving people stranded as roads resembled rivers.



(With inputs from Sunil Yadav)



READ MORE | Delhi schools to remain closed today as rain creates havoc | Check IMD's forecast



READ MORE | Delhi rain brings respite from hot, humid weather condition, check IMD forecast | VIDEO