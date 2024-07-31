Delhi rain brings respite from hot, humid weather condition, check IMD forecast | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS/FILE PHOTO Delhi: Students walk on a waterlogged street after heavy rains.

Delhi-NCR experienced heavy rainfall on Wednesday evening, providing relief from the oppressive heat and humidity. The rain lowered the maximum temperature to 37.8°C, following a peak of 39.3°C recorded on Tuesday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for moderate to heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning across various parts of Delhi and NCR. The IMD forecasts this weather pattern to continue until August 5.

Forecast details

The IMD reported that clouds have converged over Delhi, leading to widespread light to moderate rainfall, with isolated intense spells expected to deliver 3-5 cm of rain per hour. The agency has warned that these showers may cause slippery roads, reduced visibility, traffic disruptions, and localised waterlogging in low-lying areas.

“Clouds have converged over Delhi from all four sectors. Widespread Light/Moderate Rainfall with isolated Intense to very intense Spell (3-5cm/hr) likely over Delhi during the next 2 hours,” the IMD said in its latest update.

Temperature and humidity

Delhi's average maximum temperature for July was recorded at 35.8°C, slightly above the long-period average. High humidity levels, often exceeding 50%, contributed to a Heat Index (HI) of 45.8°C, making it feel considerably warmer than the actual temperature. On Tuesday, the city reached its highest maximum temperature for the month at 39.3°C, five degrees above normal. The morning minimum on Wednesday was 30.4°C, with humidity at 63% by 5:30 PM.

Extended forecast

Intermittent showers are expected to continue in Delhi until August 5. Northwest India, including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu-Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, is also likely to experience widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning over the next 4-5 days.

