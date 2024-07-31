Delhi: 25-year-old woman shot dead in Gokalpuri in road rage incident

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV New Delhi: Traffic moves slowly after the Delhi Police partially removed barricades for vehicular movement.

A road rage incident under the Gokalpuri flyover in North East Delhi resulted in the fatal shooting of Simranjeet Kaur, 30, on July 31, 2024, at approximately 3:15 PM. Heera Singh, 40, was travelling with his wife, Simranjeet Kaur, and their two children on his motorcycle when they had a verbal altercation with a man on a scooter. The dispute occurred near the Gokalpuri flyover and escalated when the assailant fired a single shot from the flyover, hitting Kaur in the chest.

"A woman was shot dead while travelling with her husband on a motorcycle in the Gokulpuri area. She was declared brought dead when she was taken to the hospital. An investigation is currently underway," said Delhi Police as reported by news agency ANI.

Victim and family

Deceased: Simranjeet Kaur, 30, wife of Heera Singh, resident of C-225 Guru Nanak Colony, Bhalaswa Dairy, Delhi.

Injury: Single gunshot wound to the upper chest, base of neck.

Complainant: Heera Singh, 40, a supervisor at Balaji Hospital, Sarai Kale Khan.

Response and investigation

Heera Singh transported Kaur to GTB Hospital, where she was declared dead. A murder case has been filed, and police are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to identify and apprehend the suspect. Further investigation is ongoing.

