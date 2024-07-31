IMD forecasts light to moderate rain for Delhi-NCR for next six hours, schools to remain close

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: A woman being assisted by a police official while wading through a waterlogged road during rain near the Pusa Road area in New Delhi.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast indicating intermittent very light to light rain, with one or two moderate to intense spells (2-3 cm/hr) likely over Delhi-NCR during the next six hours. Residents of Delhi and the National Capital Region should prepare for varying rainfall intensities, which may lead to temporary disruptions and waterlogging in low-lying areas. The IMD's forecast highlights the potential for moderate to intense rainfall, emphasising the need for caution while commuting.

Heavy rainfall triggers waterlogging

Delhi recorded more than 100 millimetres of rainfall in one hour on Wednesday, leading to widespread waterlogging and disruption across the national capital. The IMD issued a 'red' warning due to the extreme weather.

IMD issues warning and advisory

According to the IMD's Automatic Weather Station network, the Pragati Maidan observatory in central Delhi recorded 112.5 mm of rainfall in one hour, which qualifies as a "cloud burst." The National Flash Flood Guidance Bulletin also included Delhi as an 'area of concern'.

Lt Governor's cautionary measures

Delhi Lieutenant Governor advised officials to stay alert and address waterlogging issues promptly, especially in vulnerable areas like coaching centres. The IMD nowcast predicts widespread light to moderate rainfall over the next two hours, with potential thunderstorms, lightning, and winds reaching 50 km/h.

Public safety advisory

The IMD urged residents to stay indoors, secure windows and doors, and avoid unnecessary travel. A 'red' warning was issued, calling for immediate action and vigilance.

Impact on traffic and daily life

Multiple areas, including Lutyen's Delhi, Kashmere Gate, and Rajinder Nagar, were severely affected by waterlogging. South Delhi's Qutub Minar area saw vehicles navigating flooded roads while traffic police managed the situation. Alerts were issued about affected routes, urging people to plan their journeys accordingly.

Temperature and humidity levels

The national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 37.8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, with humidity levels at 63% at 5:30 pm. On Tuesday, Delhi experienced its highest maximum temperature for the month, reaching 39.3 degrees Celsius, five degrees above normal. The minimum temperature on Wednesday morning was 30.4 degrees Celsius, 3.3 degrees above normal.

Forecast

The IMD has predicted a continuation of the wet spell until August 5.

