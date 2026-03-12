Famous Mata Mansa Devi Temple bhandara shut in Panchkula amid LPG shortage

Panchkula:

The ongoing global energy disruption triggered by the Iran-US-Israel conflict has begun affecting religious services in India, with the langar at the famous Mata Mansa Devi Temple in Haryana's Panchkula remaining closed for the past three days due to a shortage of commercial LPG cylinders.

According to the Shri Mata Mansa Devi Bhandara Committee Charitable Trust, the supply of commercial LPG cylinders has been severely disrupted, forcing the temple kitchen to halt operations. As a result, the langar hall that usually serves free meals to thousands of devotees daily has temporarily stopped functioning.

The ongoing conflict involving Iran, the US, and Israel has disrupted global energy supply chains, leading to shortages of LPG that are now being felt in several parts of India. The disruption is largely linked to tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, a key route through which a large share of India's LPG imports pass.

Due to the suspension of the langar service, many devotees visiting the temple have had to leave the langar hall without receiving prasad or meals.

Sanjay, manager of the Bhandara Committee Charitable Trust, said the langar had to be stopped for the last three days because of the severe shortage of commercial gas cylinders.

He added that the committee is trying to resume the Bhandara as soon as possible, keeping the convenience of devotees in mind. "If LPG cylinders remain unavailable, we will temporarily switch to traditional wood- and coal-fired furnaces," he said.

Under this arrangement, the temple kitchen plans to prepare limited quantities of simple meals such as kadhi-rice or dal-rice so that devotees visiting the temple can at least receive some prasad and food.

This comes as global energy supplies face disruption due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia. The crisis has impacted around 30 per cent of India's gas supplies, prompting the Union government to take emergency measures.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas issued a gazette notification directing that available gas be diverted from non-priority sectors to essential users.

India currently meets nearly half of its daily natural gas demand of 191 million standard cubic metres per day (mmscmd) through imports. However, with tanker movement through the Strait of Hormuz disrupted, around 60 mmscmd of gas supplies from the Middle East have been affected.

Amid the supply constraints, the Union government has also mandated a 25-day inter-booking period for domestic LPG refills to manage demand and ensure equitable distribution.

The shortage has emerged against the backdrop of global supply disruptions triggered by the widening West Asia conflict. In response, the Centre has invoked the Essential Commodities Act to prioritise LPG distribution for households, hospitals and essential services while restricting commercial supply in several regions.

