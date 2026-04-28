Mehsana Municipal Corporation polls result LIVE: BJP wins 5 seats unopposed

Mehsana:

The counting of votes for the Mehsana Municipal Corporation (MMC) is underway, This is the first election after Mehsana was upgraded from a municipality to a municipal corporation. Although the municipal corporation is new, past elections of the Mehsana Nagarpalika (municipality) give a clear idea of the political landscape in the city. Over the years, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has maintained a strong presence in Mehsana, consistently outperforming its rivals.

In the February 2021 municipal elections, the BJP delivered a decisive and one-sided victory. The party won 36 out of 44 seats, allowing it to comfortably retain control of the municipality.

The BJP’s success was visible across most wards, reflecting its strong organization and voter support. In contrast, the Indian National Congress (Congress) managed to win only 8 seats, facing a significant setback and struggling to make a broader impact.

The BJP’s dominance in Mehsana did not begin in 2021. In the 2015 Nagarpalika elections, the party had already established itself as the leading political force.

It secured a clear majority, strengthening its hold over the municipality. The Congress remained in the opposition with a smaller share of seats, while independent candidates and smaller parties had only a limited role.

This strong performance in 2015 helped set the stage for the BJP’s even bigger success in the 2021 elections.

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