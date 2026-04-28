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Mehsana Municipal Corporation polls result LIVE: BJP wins 5 seats unopposed

Written By: Isha Bhandari @IshaBha94705282
Updated:

Mehsana Municipal Corporation LIVE: In the February 2021 municipal elections, the BJP delivered a decisive and one-sided victory. The party won 36 out of 44 seats, allowing it to comfortably retain control of the municipality.

Mehsana Municipal Corporation polls result LIVE
Mehsana Municipal Corporation polls result LIVE Image Source : AI Generated
Mehsana:

The counting of votes for the Mehsana Municipal Corporation (MMC) is underway, This is the first election after Mehsana was upgraded from a municipality to a municipal corporation. Although the municipal corporation is new, past elections of the Mehsana Nagarpalika (municipality) give a clear idea of the political landscape in the city. Over the years, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has maintained a strong presence in Mehsana, consistently outperforming its rivals.

In the February 2021 municipal elections, the BJP delivered a decisive and one-sided victory. The party won 36 out of 44 seats, allowing it to comfortably retain control of the municipality.

The BJP’s success was visible across most wards, reflecting its strong organization and voter support. In contrast, the Indian National Congress (Congress) managed to win only 8 seats, facing a significant setback and struggling to make a broader impact.

The BJP’s dominance in Mehsana did not begin in 2021. In the 2015 Nagarpalika elections, the party had already established itself as the leading political force.

It secured a clear majority, strengthening its hold over the municipality. The Congress remained in the opposition with a smaller share of seats, while independent candidates and smaller parties had only a limited role.

This strong performance in 2015 helped set the stage for the BJP’s even bigger success in the 2021 elections.

Stay tuned with India TV for all the LIVE updates...

Live updates :Mehsana Municipal Corporation Election Result LIVE

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  • 8:54 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    BJP wins 5 seats unopposed

    BJP has won 5 seats unopposed in Mehsana Municipal Corporation. 

  • 8:08 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Unconventional candidate in Mehsana draws attention

    It is worth noting that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielded Ramesh Bhil as its official candidate for the Mehsana Municipal Corporation (MMC) elections. His nomination has sparked considerable interest, as Bhil has been working as a peon at the party’s Mehsana district headquarters, ‘Panchamrut’, for the past 28 years.

     

  • 8:03 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Counting of votes begin

    Vote counting has begun for the Mehsana Municipal Corporation. India TV brings you all the real time updates on the corporation's results. 

  • 7:49 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Counting of votes to begin at 8

    Counting of votes for Mehsana Municipal Corporation will begin at 8. Stay tuned with India TV for all the real time update from this corporation. 

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