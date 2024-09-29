Gujarat: Seven killed after bus jumps divider, collides with three vehicles to avoid hitting cattle

Follow us on Image Source : X The NDRF team rushes to the spot

At least seven persons, including four children, died and 14 others suffered injuries in a road accident in Gujarat's Dwarka on Saturday evening. The fatal road accident took place after a bus jumped the road divider and hit three vehicles on the Dwarka-Khambaliya National Highway.

The accident took place around 7:45 pm on National Highway 51 when the bus was heading from Dwarka to Ahmedabad.

The bus jumped the divider as its driver tried to avoid hitting cattle on the road, and collided with a minivan, a car and a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction.

ASI Ravikant (6 Baroda NDRF Team) said, "We received information of a severe accident on the Dwarka-Khambaliya National Highway. Civil administration had reached the spot before our team. Seven people have died. The injured have been referred to Dwarka Hospital for further treatment."

Police inspector DH Bhatt said of the deceased, six persons were travelling in the minivan while one was a bus passenger.

The minivan was on the way from Gandhinagar to Dwarka, and was only a few kilometres from its destination when it met with accident.

"Seven persons have died; four children, two women and a man," inspector Bhatt said.

The deceased were identified as Hetalben Thakor (25), Tanya (2), Riyansh (3), Vishan (7), Priyanshi (13), Bhavnaben Thakor (35) and Chirag Ranabhai (25). Six of them were from Kalol in Gandhinagar and one was from Dwarka, the official said.

(With PTI inputs)

