Pakistan’s terrorism policy won't succeed, consequences are inevitable: Jaishankar at UNGA

Image Source : AP India's Minister for External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar addresses the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar addressed the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly. S. Jaishankar responded sharply to Pakistan’s statement. He reiterated India’s clear stand that Pakistan’s policy on cross-border terrorism will never succeed and warned that actions by Pakistan would have serious consequences. He also stressed that the only issue between the two countries is the vacation of Indian territory, which Pakistan has illegally occupied.

Calling for responsibility and cessation of terrorism

Jaishankar highlighted Pakistan’s continued association with terrorism, stressing that such schemes would not go unpunished. He made it clear that India had no intention of tolerating terrorism and urged Pakistan to stop its long-term support for terrorist acts. He added that impunity for such acts was not an option and urged Pakistan to take responsibility for its actions.

"We heard some bizarre assertions from this very forum yesterday. Let me make India's position very clear - Pakistan's policy of cross-border terrorism will never succeed. And it can have no expectation of impunity. On the contrary, actions will certainly have consequences. The issue to be resolved between us is only the vacation of illegally occupied Indian territory by Pakistan and of course, abandonment of Pakistan long long-standing attachment to terrorism," said Jaishankar.

Strongly reject false allegations

Referring to Pakistan's remarks during the UNGA, Jaishankar described them as "extraordinary", dismissing any expectations of impunity for Pakistan's actions His speech reinforced India's unwavering stance on the escalation of cross-border terrorism and called for intensification of the decision on Pakistan’s withdrawal from the occupied Indian territories