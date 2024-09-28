Hezbollah confirms group leader Hassan Nasrallah's death in Israeli strike on Beirut

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS (FILE) Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

Beirut: In a major development that is expected to alter the dynamics of the ongoing Israel-Lebanon conflict, Hezbollah confirmed on Saturday that its leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was killed. The group said in a statement it would continue its battle against Israel "in support of Gaza and Palestine, and in defence of Lebanon and its steadfast and honourable people".

Hezbollah's Al-Manar TV started airing Koran verses after the announcement of Nasrallah's death. The group said Nasrallah “has joined his fellow martyrs.” Nasrallah led the militant group for more than three decades. His death could dramatically reshape conflicts across the Middle East.

Israeli forces said the Hezbollah chief, who has been leading the Iran-backed group for 32 years, the military's Arabic-speaking spokesperson Avichay Adraee said on Saturday, a day after an Israeli strike on the southern suburbs of Beirut targeting Hezbollah's headquarters.

'Nasrallah will no longer terrorise the world'

"Hassan Nasrallah will no longer be able to terrorise the world," said the Israel Defence Forces on X. “The Hezbollah terrorist organisation, headed by Hassan Nasrallah, joined the Hamas terrorist organization in its war against the State of Israel on October 8th. Since then, Hezbollah has been continuing its ongoing and unprovoked attacks on the citizens of the State of Israel, dragging the State of Lebanon and the entire region into a wider escalation,” said the IDF in a statement.

Nasrallah was killed along with Ali Karki and other Hezbollah commanders. The Israeli Army said Nasrallah was responsible for the murder of many Israeli citizens and soldiers and for planning thousands of terrorist activities against the Jewish state. He was the main decision-maker and the sole approver of strategic-systemic decisions, and sometimes also tactical decisions in the organisation.

Israel's Chief of Staff, Lt Gen Herzi Halevi, said Saturday that the elimination of Nasrallah was “not the end of our toolbox,” indicating that more strikes were planned. He said that the strike targeting Hezbollah leadership was the result of a long period of preparation. Hassan Nasrallah is by far the most powerful target to be killed by Israel in weeks of intensified fighting with Hezbollah.

Hassan Nasrallah's daughter also killed: Reports

Zainab Nasrallah, the daughter of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, was reportedly killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting Hezbollah strongholds in Beirut's suburbs on Friday. This came as Israel stepped up its airstrikes on Lebanon as a wave of air raids hit Beirut, unleashing attacks on the Iran-backed militant outfit Hezbollah’s headquarters that apparently targeted its head Nasrallah.

Israel's Channel 12 reported her death, although there has been no official confirmation from Hezbollah or Lebanese authorities. Zainab, known for her outspoken loyalty to Hezbollah and her family's sacrifices, had previously spoken publicly about the death of her brother, Hadi, who was killed by Israeli forces in 1997, according to the Jerusalem Post.

Israel's five hours of continuous strikes on Beirut Friday's attack targeting Nasrallah, by far the most powerful by Israel on the city during the conflict with Hezbollah that has played out in parallel to the Gaza war for nearly a year. The escalation has sharply increased fears the conflict could spiral out of control, potentially drawing in Iran, Hezbollah's principal backer, as well as the United States.

Thousands of people have fled the area since Friday's attack, congregating in squares, parks and sidewalks in downtown Beirut and seaside areas. Israel hopes it will not have to proceed with a ground invasion against Hezbollah in Lebanon, a senior Israeli official said on Friday after Israel attacked the group's central headquarters in Beirut.

