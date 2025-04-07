Fact Check: Power outage during a cricket match in Pakistan? Here's the truth behind viral video Fact Check: A social media post is widely circulating, claiming that a sudden power outage during a cricket match in Pakistan plunged the entire stadium into darkness. Let's verify the facts behind this claim.

India TV Fact Check: These days, it's quite easy to circulate misleading information on social media, but such false claims can be harmful and dangerous. Fake news spreads rapidly online. To help you stay informed and alert, we bring you India TV Fact Check. Recently, a video has gone viral on social media claiming there was a sudden power outage during a cricket match in Pakistan that left the entire stadium in darkness. However, when we fact-checked this claim, it revealed that the viral claim is misleading.

What is going viral?

A video circulating widely on social media shows the lights of a cricket stadium suddenly going off. It is being claimed that the incident took place during a match in Pakistan. One user shared the video on social media platform X with a caption that reads, "A live match between Pakistan and New Zealand was underway when the bowler delivered a fast ball, just then, the floodlights went out, plunging the entire stadium into darkness due to a power cut."

(Image Source : SCREENSHOT )This is going viral

Investigation

As the video was rapidly going viral on social media, we decided to verify the claim. To check its authenticity, we conducted a Google keyword search. During the search, we came across several news articles related to the video clip. One such article on the sports website Sportskeeda revealed that the incident of the power outage actually took place in New Zealand. According to Cricbuzz, the match was being played at Bay Oval Stadium in New Zealand, not in Pakistan, as claimed in the viral post.

(Image Source : SCREENSHOT)Screenshot of news report

What came out in the fact check?

In a fact check, it was revealed that the viral social media post is misleading. The video is being falsely linked to Pakistan. The post, which gained traction on social media, was found to be based on incorrect information. India TV's investigation confirmed that the incident did not occur in Pakistan, and viewers are advised to remain cautious and not fall for such misleading content.

