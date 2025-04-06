Fact Check: Will Virat Kohli retire from IPL after this season? Know truth behind the viral claim Fact Check: Social media users are claiming that cricketer Virat Kohli has officially announced that this will be his last IPL and he will retire from IPL after this. Let's find out the truth.

India TV Fact Check: A photo is going viral on social media with users claiming that cricketer Virat Kohli has officially announced this IPL season as his last and plans to retire afterward. However, when we fact-checked this claim, it revealed that users are sharing the picture with a false claim.

What is going viral?

On the social media platform Facebook, a user shared a picture of Kohli on April 1, 2025, and wrote, "Heartbreaking news, Virat Kohli will retire after IPL". The RCB player is seen in the picture, and a caption is written on the photo reads: 'Virat Kohli confirmed that he will retire from IPL this season." At the same time, another user has shared a viral post with the same claim on Facebook.

(Image Source : SCREENSHOT )This is going viral

Investigation

To verify the truth behind the viral claim, we thoroughly checked Virat Kohli's official social media accounts but found no post or statement confirming his retirement from the IPL. Additionally, we conducted a custom keyword search to trace any credible media reports supporting the viral claim. During this, we came across an ABP News report published on April 1, 2025.

According to the report, Kohli addressed the retirement rumors by saying, "The next big step? I don't know. Maybe try to win the next World Cup." This statement clearly indicates that he has no current plans to retire, and the viral claim is baseless.

(Image Source : SCREENSHOT )News related to Virat Kohli

What came out in the fact check?

A fact check conducted by India TV has confirmed that the claim about Virat Kohli retiring from the IPL is completely false. Social media users are spreading this misleading information without any official announcement or confirmation from Kohli himself. People are advised to be cautious of such misinformation.

