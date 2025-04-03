Fact Check: Is govt providing jobs to all unemployed youth under One Family, One Job scheme? Know truth Fact Check: Several social media users are claiming that the government is providing jobs to all unemployed youth under the One Family, One Job scheme.

India TV Fact Check: A post is being shared on social media with users claiming that the government is providing jobs to all unemployed youth under the One Family, One Job scheme. However, when we fact-checked this, it was found that the viral claim is false.

What is going viral?

A Facebook user named 'Govt Jobs & Gov.t News Daily' posted a claim stating that the government is offering jobs to all unemployed youth under the One Family, One Job scheme. The post, originally in Hindi, was captioned: "One Family, One Job Scheme: Government providing employment to all unemployed youth. Find out how!"

(Image Source : SCREENSHOT )This is going viral

Investigation

To verify the claim, we examined the hyperlink shared in the viral post, which directed users to https://ytsave.online/ek-parivar-ek-naukri-yojana/. Upon further investigation, we found that the domain was registered on July 13, 2024.

(Image Source : SCREENSHOT)Domain of viral link

Continuing the investigation, we conducted a customised keyword search to find credible media reports supporting the claim in the viral post. However, no authentic reports or official announcements confirming job provisions for all unemployed youth were found. If such a significant decision had been made, it would have been widely covered by mainstream news outlets.

Further, we examined the official website of the Ministry of Labour and Employment for details about the scheme but found no official information regarding its existence. It was evident from the investigation that the central government is not providing jobs to all unemployed youth under the One Family One Job scheme.

(Image Source : SCREENSHOT)Website of Ministry of Labour and Employment

What came out in fact check?

A fact check conducted by India TV has revealed that the central government is not providing jobs to all unemployed youth under the One Family One Job scheme. Our investigation confirmed that the central government does not have any scheme named 'One Family One Job scheme' to provide jobs to unemployed youth. People are advised to be cautious of such misinformation.

Also Read: Fact Check: MS Dhoni joined BJP? Know truth behind vial image of cricketer with PM Modi

Also Read: Fact Check: Did Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad offer namaz? Know truth behind the viral video