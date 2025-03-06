Fact Check: No, Pakistan army chief did not gift Kashmir's map to PM Modi, viral photo AI-generated Fact Check: An image is going viral on social media showing the Pakistan Army chief gifting a map of Kashmir to PM Modi. Let's find out the truth behind this viral image.

India TV Fact Check: An image is circulating on social media showing Pakistan Army chief General Syed Asim Munir Ahmed Shah gifting a map of Kashmir to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, a fact-check by India TV confirmed that the claim was fake and had been digitally manipulated.

What is going viral?

An account named Imran Tiger posted the image in a Facebook group called Awami National Party (ANP) with the caption, "Indian-administered Kashmir. Asim Munir presents the Kashmir map as a gift to Narendra Modi." Another X user named Khan Soldier reshared a post from another X account, Bilal AI, who had posted the image with the caption, "Share the faces of the traitors. They sold Kashmir."

This is going viral

India TV did investigation

As the photo was going viral we decided to investigate the claim. To verify the claim, we first did a Google Open Search using related keywords, but no credible news sources could be found to support the claim.

We further reviewed the Facebook account of Imran Tiger and the X handle Bilal AI, the Facebook account described itself as a digital creator, and the X handle's bio mentioned that it shares AI content, satire, and memes. This gave us the cue that the image is likely AI-generated. We also noticed visual discrepancies in the image commonly found in AI-generated images.

Furthermore, we ran the image through AI detection tools which determined that the image is AI-generated with 99.2 per cent certainty, confirming that the viral picture was fake and digitally created.

Screenshot of the results of the AI detection tool

What came out in fact check?

A fact check done by India TV has revealed that Pakistan army chief did not gift Kashmir's map to PM Modi. The picture of them which is going viral on social media has been generated by AI. People are advised to be cautious of any such post.

