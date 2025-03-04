Fact Check: Were 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans raised at Haji Ali Dargah? Know truth Fact Check: A video is going viral with claims that 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans were raised at Mumbai's Haji Ali Dargah after watching the film Chhaava.

India TV Fact Check: A viral video on social media shows people chanting "Jai Shri Ram" inside a dargah, with claims suggesting that Hindutva workers raised the slogans at Mumbai's Haji Ali Dargah after watching the film Chhaava, based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. However, a fact-check by India TV has confirmed that this claim is false.

What is going viral?

In the video, several individuals can be seen holding saffron flags inside a dargah, chanting "Jai Shri Ram" and performing puja. An X user shared the viral clip, claiming, "After watching the film Chhaava, angry Sanatanis entered Haji Ali. The Hindus of India have now awakened."

(Image Source : SCREENSHOT )This is going viral

Another Facebook user posted the video, writing, "After watching the film Chhaava in the theater, everyone entered Haji Ali after the show ended. The Hindu Marathas of Mumbai, Maharashtra, have awakened now."

(Image Source : SCREENSHOT )This is going viral

India TV did investigation

As the video was going viral we decide to investigate it. During our investigation in the comments section of the viral video we found that several users claimed that the footage was from Haji Malang Dargah. Based on this, we did a open Google search with related keywords which led to a report on Zee Salam's website, published on February 15, 2025, which stated that people were seen chanting "Jai Shri Ram" at Haji Malang Dargah in the viral video. However, the report did not confirm the video's date.

The article also included an embedded post showing people raising slogans like "Hey Bhavani Shakti De Malang Gad Ko Mukti De" and "Jai Shri Ram" outside the dargah.

Using relevant keywords on X, we found a post by Lallanpost dated February 14, 2025, containing the viral footage. The video also displayed the Instagram user ID @atish_Mhatre_25.

A visit to the user's Instagram profile revealed that the same video was uploaded on February 12, 2025, with the caption in Marathi: "Machindranath Maharaj ki Aarti."

(Image Source : SCREENSHOT )Original video

The person filming the video, identified as Aatish Mhatre, appeared to be the same individual in the viral clip. We further compared the viral video and Aatish Mhatre's Insta reel with the pictures of Haji Malang Dargah and found that all three footages are from the same place.

The investigation clarified that the video was filmed at Haji Malang Dargah and was available online before the release of the film Chhaava on February 14.

What came out in fact check?

A fact check done by India TV has revealed that that this incident did not occur at Haji Ali Dargah. Instead, it took place at Haji Malang Dargah in Maharashtra's Thane district during the annual Urs festival. People are advised to remain cautious and not believe such misleading claims circulating on social media.

Also Read: Fact Check: Did Babar Azam announce retirement after Pakistan's Champions Trophy exit? Know truth

Also Read: Fact Check: Did Sunny Leone take a holy dip at Mahakumbh? Know truth behind viral video