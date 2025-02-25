Fact Check: Didi Sunny Leone take a holy dip at Mahakumbh? Know truth behind viral video Fact Check: A video of Bollywood actor Sunny Leone is going viral with claims that she visited Mahakumbh in Prayagraj.

India TV Fact Check: A video featuring Bollywood actor Sunny Leone is circulating widely, with claims that she has arrived at the Mahakumbh. However, a fact-check by India TV has confirmed that this claim is false and the viral video has no connection with the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

What is going viral?

A Facebook user named Manish Kumar shared the video on February 21, 2025, with the caption, "Purifying herself from all sins, here comes everyone’s favorite Sunny Leone." Another user, nipendradixit, shared the video and wrote: "This is the Ganga itself, why does it need to take a dip?" Many social media users have shared the video with similar claims.

India TV did investigation

To verify the authenticity of the viral video, we conducted a reverse image search using Google Lens. This led us to a report on the Dainik Jagran, published on November 17, 2023. The report clarified that Sunny Leone had visited Varanasi for the promotion of a music album. During her visit, she offered prayers at the Baba Vishwanath temple and also participated in the Ganga Aarti.

We also found the viral video on the official YouTube channel of Zee News. According to the details provided with the video, which was uploaded on November 17, 2023, it was filmed in Varanasi.

We also found the viral video on Sunny Leone’s official X handle, where it was shared on December 3, 2023.

What came out in fact check?

A fact check conducted by India TV has revealed that teh viral video is from 2023, when the Bollywood actor went to Varanasi for the promotion of her music album. The video is being falsely linked to Mahakumbh. People are advised to remain cautious and not believe such misleading claims circulating on social media.

