Fact Check: Was 'Ganesh Aarti' played at Dubai stadium after India's win against Pakistan? Know truth

India TV Fact Check: The Indian cricket team secured a resounding victory over Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2025, winning by six wickets in a match held in Dubai on Sunday. Following this triumph, several fake news stories have started circulating on social media. Among them is a viral video claiming that Lord Ganesha's Aarti was played at the Dubai stadium in celebration of India's win. However, a fact-check by India TV has confirmed that this claim is false.

What is going viral?

A video is going viral across social media platforms, with text claiming, "India performed Ganesh Aarti in celebration of their victory. Ganesh Aarti was performed in front of Pakistan." The video also mentions that India won by six wickets. A user named Rosy shared this clip on social media platform X, and wrote, "Great, Indian fans performed Ganesh Aarti after India's victory over Pakistan in Dubai."

India TV did investigation

This video was spreading rapidly on social media and YouTube. Given the viral nature of the claim, we decided to investigate this claim. Upon carefully analysing the video, it was found that while Ganesh Aarti was playing in the background, the stadium screen displayed England's score as ENG - 175/8. This clearly indicated that the Ganesh Aarti was not played during the India-Pakistan match.

To verify the viral video, we extracted keyframes from the viral video and searched using Google Lens. This led to an Instagram video uploaded on January 19 from an account named sanchitd43. The video closely matched the viral one, but its location was marked as Wankhede Stadium, with the hashtag #wankhede50 in the caption. Further research on YouTube using the keyword wankhede50 led to a video titled "Wankhede Stadium celebrates 50th anniversary." This confirmed that the Ganesh Aarti video was not from Dubai Stadium but was actually from Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What came out in fact check?

A fact check conducted by India TV has revealed that Ganesh Aarti was not played at the Dubai stadium after India's victory. The video going viral is from the Wankhede stadium. People are advised to remain cautious and not believe such misleading claims circulating on social media.

