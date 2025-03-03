Fact Check: Did Babar Azam announce retirement from international cricket after Champions Trophy exit? Fact Check: A social media post of Pakistani cricketer Babar Azam announcing his retirement from international cricket is going viral. Let's find out truth about this viral post.

India TV Fact Check: A screenshot of an alleged X post by Pakistan cricketer Babar Azam announcing his retirement from international cricket is circulating on social media. The viral post emerged following his poor performances in the Champions Trophy 2025. However, a fact-check by India TV has confirmed that this claim is false.

What is going viral?

A Facebook user posted the image with the caption, "I have decided to retire from international cricket Babar Azam." Several other social media users also shared similar posts.

(Image Source : SCREENSHOT )This is going viral

India TV did investigation

This post was circulating rapidly on social media platforms. Given the viral nature of the claim, we decided to investigate this claim. To verify the claim, we first did a Google Open Search to verify using related keywords, but no credible news sources could be found to support the claim. Further, we scanned Babar Azam’s official X account and other social media handles and found no such post or announcement regarding his retirement.

(Image Source : SCREENSHOT )X account of Babar Azam

We also reviewed the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) official social media accounts and press releases, but there was no mention of Babar Azam’s retirement from international cricket.

(Image Source : SCREENSHOT)PCB page

Additionally, we found that Babar Azam's name was on Pakistan’s squads across all three formats as per the latest PCB squad listings on their website.

(Image Source : SCREENSHOT )PCB squad listings

What came out in fact check?

A fact check done by India TV has revealed that Babar Azam has not announced retirement from international cricket after his poor performances in the Champions Trophy 2025. People are advised to remain cautious and not believe such misleading claims circulating on social media.

