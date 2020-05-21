TV actor Ashiesh Roy says 'already paid Rs 2 lakh, now I don't have a single penny'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ashiesh Roy revealed in a Facebook post that he was in ICU.

TV actor Ashiesh Roy recently revealed in a Facebook post that he was in ICU and required financial help. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta took to Twitter to request the film bodies to provide financial assistance to the veteran actor. The Sasural Simar Ka actor has now said that he has run out of money after paying a hospital bill of Rs 2 lakh.​ In an interview to TOI, Ashiesh said he is in a ‘terrible condition’ since May 18, the day he was hospitalised.

"I am stuck here in the hospital since my birthday (May 18). Currently, there is COVID-19 situation all around and I am isolated in a room in the hospital. I am in a terrible condition," Ashiesh said.

“I don’t have money. I had Rs 2 lakh which I gave to the hospital because within two days, the bill that was given to me amounted to that much. Right now, I don’t have a single penny. People are coming forward to help me, they are calling up and telling me, let’s see what happens. Because of the pandemic I am kept in a special ward which is costly. My dialysis happens on some other floor and it goes on for 4 hours. There are medicines, injections which are costly,” he added.

On Sunday, Ashiesh wrote on Facebook: “I am in the ICU… Very ill. Dialysis". He followed it with another post that read, “Need your urgent money for dialysis (sic).”

Hansal Mehta took note of Ashiesh's post and tweeted: "Actor Ashish Roy (Bond) is seriously ill, on dialysis and in the ICU. He has appealed for financial help on FB. I’m doing all I can to help. Can industry associations also help the ailing actor?"

Actor Ashish Roy (Bond) is seriously ill, on dialysis and in the ICU. He has appealed for financial help on FB. I'm doing all I can to help. Can industry associations also help the ailing actor? @sushant_says@ashokepandithttps://t.co/d8qpAan1VK — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) May 19, 2020

Ashiesh is known for his roles in in the TV shows "Sasural Simar Ka" and "Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi".

