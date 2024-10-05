TMKOC: After Palak Sindhwani's exit, THIS actress to play Sonu Bhide now, check it out

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM New actress to play Sonu Bhide character in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, popular comedy drama is, has been in the news in recent years for all the wrong reasons. In the past few years, several OG actors who played the characters left the show due to their disagreement with its makers. Recently, actress Palak Sindhwani, who played Sonu Bhide left the show after its makers accused her of violating the contract. However, the actress denied all such claims and said that the makers have been creating trouble for her as she wants to leave the show due to her health issues.

Now, as her replacement on the show, the makers have found a new actress who will be playing Sonu on TMKOC. The name of the actress is Khushi Mali, who is known for her role in the TV show titled Saajha Sindoor.

The makers confirmed the news on their Instagram handle and wrote, ''Join us in warmly welcoming Khushi Mali as the Sonu Bhide to the TMKOC family! Get ready to see her light up Gokuldham with her energy and charm! Watch her journey unfold from Monday, 7th October 2024, at 8:30 PM, only on Sony SAB! Let’s give her a big Gokuldham-style welcome.''

Khushi also reshared the post shared by the makers of TMKOC and wrote, ''Naye safar ki shuruat, bas iss safar mein aapka saath or pyaar chahiye. #blessed #tmkoc.''

Previous actors who played Sonu

On the Sonu is the only daughter of characters Aatmaram Tukaram Bhide and Madhavi Bhide. She is one of the original characters introduced since the inception of the show in 2008. Originally, the role was played by Jheel Mehta.

She left the show in 2012 and Nidhi Bhanushali replaced her for the role. Nidhi played the character of Sonu for the longest time from 2012 to 2019. Later Palak Sindhwani was introduced as Sonu, replacing Nidhi on the show.

