Bigg Boss 18 house tour: Step inside ancient fort-inspired bedroom, cave-like kitchen and secret entrances

Bigg Boss is all set to commence this Sunday with its 18th edition. 'Bhaijaan' of Bollywood Salman Khan is returning as the host of the popular reality show for the 15th straight time. Ever since the new season was announced earlier this year, fans have been eagerly waiting for it. Several reports about the possible contestants are already all over social media. Now, the show's makers, adding to the excitement factor among the fans shared a short clip on Instagram showcasing the never-before-seen unique interior of the house.

''Naye ghar ke saath naye twist, Bigg Boss Jaante Hai ki yeh season rakhega aapko on the edge of your seat! Dekhiye #BiggBoss18, Grand Premiere kal raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par,'' ColorsTV wrote along with the clip.

About Bigg Boss 18 House

After seeing the promo, it is clear the makers have put in interesting interiors as per the theme of the new season. The BB18 House seems to have an ancient fort-like bedroom, a cave-like kitchen and several secret entrances through which contestant or wild car entries will enter the house.

Entry: In this season, Bigg Boss have a massive horse structure at the entrance gate of the house.

House theme - As per the clip, the house has a more ancient-like ambience this season.

Jail - Bigg Boss 18's makers have introduced the jail concept in the new season.

Bedroom - The audience will witness cave-like bedrooms in Bigg Boss 18.

Kitchen - The kitchen of the new house is as big as its previous seasons, however, in the upcoming season, the theme is a bit different as it will give a fort-like feeling to the viewers.

Living area - The living has the same long curved sofa with a centre table giving ancient civilisation feels along with several big bells hanging above the sofa.

Swimming pool: It also has a natural rocky-styled theme surrounding the swimming area.

Possible contestants

Several popular celebrity names including Nia Sharma, Sameera Reddy, Gurucharan Singh, Chaahat Pandey, Avinash Mishra, Karan Patel, Surbhi Jyothi Dalljiet Kaur, and Sudhanshu Pandey, among others have been doing rounds recently. It will be interesting to see whether these stars are officially announced contestants of this season on Sunday night or not. Bigg Boss 18 will air on Colors TV every day and fans can also watch the show's new and previous episodes on JioCinema as well.

