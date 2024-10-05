CTRL Twitter Review: Netizens hail Ananya Panday, but criticise film's screenplay

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Call Me Bae is headlined by Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday and Vihaan Samat's latest offering cyber thriller CTRL has premiered on Netflix this Friday. People who have watched the film already have put out their first hand reviews on social media. Vikramaditya Motwane's directorial depicted a cutting-edge thriller about our rising dependency on technology. The trailer showcased Ananya as Nella Awasthi and Vihaan Samat as Joe Mascarenhas, a couple who create content together and are popular on social media. However, their perfect online took a complete turn when they broke up and Ananya through an online application desired to delete him from her life. So, let us check out how the audience felt about this film and whether it is worth giving a try this weekend or not.

CTRL Twitter Review:

Calling the film a 'cautionary tale of horrifying future', one user wrote, ''#CTRL : WE ARE DOOMED #VikramAdityaMotwane showcases a cautionary tale of a horrifying future! A population dependent on technology, unbeknownst to its legal & moral implications! The screenplay builds from being playful to horrifying! Genuinely will make you introspect.''

Another user named Pujan Thakkar reviewed the film and wrote, ''Absolutely loved this film. It is what most of us are doing these days and will literally push us to introspect ourselves before agreeing to any random app's Terms and conditions Definitely recommend people of all age groups to watch this.''

Talking about the film, actor's performance and the climax of CTRL, a user named Vi shared, ''Just finished watching #CTRLOnNetflix The movie is abt how social media, AI and corporates are controlling us and not vice versa. Ananya Panday is good. Vihaan Samat is brilliant. The movie cudve been much better. Esp the climax.Theres no closure!''

Praising debutant Vihaan Samat, a netizens wrote, ''It's rare to see a debut as confident as #VihaanSamat in CTRL. From playing a techie to an intense emotional rollercoaster, he nails every shade of his character!''

A user named Jigar in his review shared, ''Yeh kaafi sahi hai. Only 1 hour 40 minutes & ngl Motwane sahab ko thoda lightly le liya tha iss movie ke saath. Ananya did good because she cracked this genre. Started off slow, happy, and unserious but the tension builds as we go deeper into the story. Dekh lo achhi hai.''

Another user wrote, ''@ananyapandayy delivers a standout performance in #CTRL, showcasing her remarkable growth as an artist. With its sleek execution and timely premise, #CTRL raises essential questions about our digital dependence, making it a must-watch for our hyper-connected times.

A few other reactions on CTRL

Also Read: Alia Bhatt makes surprising appearance at Alan Walker's concert in Bengaluru | See viral pics