Alia Bhatt makes surprising appearance at Alan Walker's concert in Bengaluru | See viral pics

Alia Bhatt, who is all geared up for her next offering Jigra, was spotted making a surprise appearance at Alan Walker's concert in Bengaluru. The diva on Friday night surprised the audience after she joined the Grammy-winning DJ Alan Walker's Sunburn show. The official Instagram page of Sunburn Festival shared a series of pictures and videos from the night. For the event, Alia wore an off-shoulder blue top which she paired with a matching skirt.

See the viral pics:

Netizens reaction

Soon after these pics were posted on social media, fans were quick enough to share their excitement of watching their favourites sharing the same stage. One user wrote, ''This show will be remembered for a very long run.'' ''OMG ALIA BHATT KAPOOR AND ALAN WALKER. A YEAR OF BANGER COLLABORATIONS,'' wrote another. A third user commented, ''A for Alia and A for Alan wow how lucky Bengaluru.''

About Alia's film Jigra

Directed by Vasan Bala, Jigra also stars Vedang Raina and is slated to release on October 11 in theatres. The film follows the journey of Alia's character, who takes extraordinary measures to get her brother out of prison. It is also produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt and Soumen Mishra.

Ahead of the film's release, a few songs have been unveiled by its makers including a song by Alia and Diljit Dosanjh titled Chal Kudiye. The song marks their reunion after a long gap of eight years as they previously collaborated on the song, Ikk Kudi from Udta Punjab.

On the release front, Jigra will clash with Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri-starrer Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Walla Video.

