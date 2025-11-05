Who is Kashish Aggarwal, the woman Shehbaz Badesha confessed about on Bigg Boss 19? During the Bigg Boss 19 live feed, Shehbaz Badesha confessed that he has a girlfriend named Kashish Aggarwal. Soon after, fans noticed her sweet online reaction, sparking buzz across social media. Their love story is winning hearts already.

New Delhi:

Shehnaaz Gill's brother, Shehbaz Badesha, has been attracting widespread attention from viewers for his game plan and entertaining personality.

During the live feed of Bigg Boss 19, Shehbaz opened up about his personal life and revealed that he has a girlfriend outside the house. He not only shared her name, Kashish, but also said, "I miss her today."

Who is Kashish Aggarwal, Shehbaz Badesha’s girlfriend?

Kashish is described as an influencer with around 7,000 followers on Instagram. Her Instagram bio reportedly includes “Har Har Mahadev” and “Proud vegetarian”. She apparently posted an emotional message on Instagram before Shehbaz entered the house of Bigg Boss 19 with a picture of herself with Shehbaz.

The caption of the post reads, "They say the Bigg Boss house changes people—I know you’ll just be your authentic, amazing self. The world is about to fall for your realness. Miss you already! Get that trophy!"

How Kashish reacted after Shehbaz’s confession

Soon after Shehbaz’s revelation, internet users quickly searched for information about his girlfriend, Kashish. On the other hand, Kashish Aggarwal also hinted at her relationship with Shehbaz. An Instagram user named @lifeofanchal shared a video discussing Shehbaz and Kashish’s relationship, and Kashish subtly reacted to the video with a heart emoji.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ @LIFEOFANCHAL)An Instagram user shared a video about Shehbaz Badesha revealing his girlfriend on Bigg Boss 19 — Kashish Aggarwal subtly reacted with a heart emoji.

Farrhana Bhatt’s claim about Shehbaz giving money to his girlfriend

In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 19, Shehbaz Badesha and Farrhana Bhatt engaged in a verbal argument. In the same episode, Farrhana also took a personal dig at Shehbaz and said, "You're the one who spends money on girls. Didn't you say you gave money to your girlfriend three months before entering Bigg Boss?"

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik nominates Farrhana Bhatt without disclosure, latter says, 'gurda nahin hai'