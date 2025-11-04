Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik nominates Farrhana Bhatt without disclosure, latter says, 'gurda nahin hai' The nomination task took place on Bigg Boss 19 in the latest episode and five contestants are once again in the danger zone.

New Delhi:

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 19 began with Amaal Mallik and Tanya Mittal's clarifications. Bigg Boss then called the housemates into the living room for the nomination task, announcing that he would take turns calling the contestants to the confession room to decide who to nominate and who to save.

This led to a fun task inside the Bigg Boss 19 house, which ended up in altercations and verbal spats.

Who nominated whom?

Bigg Boss first called Ashnoor, Malti and Farrhana and asked them to choose a photo of Mridul and Abhishek. Farrhana and Malti nominated Abhishek, while Ashnoor nominated Mridul. By majority vote, Abhishek was nominated and Mridul is safe. Meanwhile, an argument ensued between Tanya and Abhishek in the living area.

Bigg Boss then called Amaal and Mridul to the confession room. A photo of Tanya and Farrhana appears before them. They chose Farrhana for nomination. Kunickaa and Neelam nominated Gaurav. Then, Bigg Boss called in Gaurav and Abhishek and they chose Neelam for nomination and saved Malti. Tanya and Shahbaz chose Ashnoor and saved Kunickaa.

Shahbaz and Tanya then brought out the voting box and announced that Abhishek, Ashnoor, Farhana, Gaurav and Neelam have been nominated for eviction.

Farrhana locks horns with Amaal

After the nomination task, everyone discussed who nominated whom but Amaal told Shehbaz and Mridul to not disclose his choice, which was Farrhana. Later Farrhana was seen questioning Gaurav for nominating her, who revealed that it the music composer, who actually nominated her.

On the next day, during the chopping time, Farrhana was seen indirectly taking a dig at Amaal as she said, he does not have the guts to reveal her name. Later, Amaal came out of the Danube corner and announced it was him that nominated the Kashmiri actress. The two then got engaged in a verbal spat.

