Kunickaa Sadanand bashes troll claiming she 'lived-in' with Kumar Sanu while he was still married

New Delhi:

Actress Kunickaa Sadanand has strongly reacted to a social media troll who claimed that she was in a live-in relationship with singer Kumar Sanu while he was still married. Reacting to the online trolling, Kunickaa has bashed the troll.

The controversy began after Kunickaa reacted to Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike amid the CJP protests. Her post drew mixed reactions, with some users also bringing up Kunickaa's alleged past association with Kumar Sanu.

Kunickaa Sadanand bashes troll over Kumar Sanu claim

Taking to her X handle (formerly Twitter), the Bigg Boss 19 contestant wrote, "Arrey bhai desh mein mujh se aur mere life se bade muddey chal rahein hain, and you are still engrossed and captivated by my beauty and brains. Chalo chalo aagey badho… chutta nahi hai bhai. (Come on, there are far more important issues in the country than me and my personal life. Yet you're still so obsessed with and captivated by my beauty and brains. Move on already... and no, I don't have any spare change for you, buddy)."

(Image Source : KUNICKAA SADANAND'S X POST)Screengrab taken from Kunickaa Sadanand's X post

How did the controversy begin?

For the unversed, it was all started after Kunickaa reacted to Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike amid the CJP protests. Sharing her views online, she shared a video and wrote, "Jab sarkar sunna band kar de, tab sawaal poochna aur bhi zaroori ho jaata hai. Sawaal sirf Sonam Wangchuk sir ka nahi, balki hamari democracy aur har us awaaz ka hai jo sach aur apne haq ke liye uthti hai. Agar sach bolne wale hi chup ho jaayein, toh desh ko badlega kaun? Aapka kya maanna hai? Comments mein zaroor batayein. (When the government stops listening, asking questions becomes even more important. This isn't just about Sonam Wangchuk. It's about our democracy and every voice that stands up for the truth and fights for its rights. If those who speak the truth choose to remain silent, then who will bring about change in the country? What do you think? Let us know in the comments.)"

Several X users reacted to the post. One user called Kunickaa a "flop actor", writing, "Saste flop Bollywoodiya aa gaye maidan mein. (Here come the washed-up Bollywood flops)."

Responding to the remark, Kunickaa wrote, "Chalo koi nahi, main flop actor hi sahi. Aap batao, aap kya ho? Bina zameer aur imaan ki chalti-phirti laash? Kam se kam meri conscience zinda hai aur meri awaaz buland hai. Aap kahan ho? Sirf 2 rupaye ke liye troll karna hi aapka kaam hai? (It's okay, let's say I'm a flop actor. But tell me, what are you? A walking corpse with no conscience or integrity? At least my conscience is alive and I have the courage to raise my voice. Where do you stand? Is trolling people for two rupees all you do?)"

(Image Source : KUNICKAA SADANAND'S X POST )Screengrab taken from Kunickaa Sadanand's X post

The exchange escalated further when another X user shared a screenshot referring to Kunickaa's alleged past association with Kumar Sanu and accused her of being a "home wrecker", claiming she was involved with the singer while he was still married.

Kunickaa Sadanand's work front

On the work front, Kunickaa participated in Colors TV's reality show Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan. The nineteenth season premiered on August 24, 2025, and concluded with its grand finale on December 7, 2025. Anupamaa actor Gaurav Khanna emerged as the winner of the season. In her acting career so far, Kunickaa has appeared in several films and TV shows, including Koyla, Khiladi, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Dilli Wali Thakur Gurls and Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, among others.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19: Mika Singh takes a dig at Kunickaa Sadanand, Kumar Sanu's past relationship