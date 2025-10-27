Bigg Boss 19: Mika Singh takes a dig at Kunickaa Sadanand, Kumar Sanu's past relationship 'Aapko suron ko behtar gyaan hai shuru se,' Mika said while taking an indirect dig at Kunickaa and Kumar Sanu's relationship.

Mika Singh was one of the guest who appeared on latest Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 19. While promoting his new song, the singer played a game, where he asked all the BB 19 contestants to sing his hit song 'Saawan me lag agyi aaj'.

While Kunickaa Sadanand was about to sing, Mika joked about the actress having better understanding of melody. 'Aapko suron ko behtar gyaan hai shuru se. Sur ke aap bahut kareeb rahe hain,' Mika said while taking an indirect dig at Kunickaa and Kumar Sanu's relationship. While the Bigg Boss 19 contestant hid her face and blushed, the housemates also had a laugh.

Kunickaa Sadanand and Kumar Sanu's relationship

Kunickaa Sadanand spoke about their relationship in the Bigg Boss house as well. For the unversed, the two met during a music event in the early 90s. It is said that their friendship gradually grew, and then this relationship turned into intimacy. However, both of them were in a relationship with some else at one time.

They never publicly acknowledged their relationship. However, their affair was widely discussed in film circles. Kunickaa Sadanand revealed in Siddharth Kannan's podcast that she spent time with him during that period. Without naming names in the Bigg Boss house, she said, 'I was dating a married man who was having an affair elsewhere. You know, I separated from him. I was living with him.'

According to media reports, the two were often spotted together. Some believed they were deeply attached, while others said the relationship didn't last long. Kumar Sanu was already married at the time, which raised many questions about their relationship. The news of this affair affected both her family and career.

Kunickaa Sadanand career

Kunickaa Sadanand worked in films like "Saudagar," "Karma," "Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke," and "Dil Hi To Hai" during that period. Kumar Sanu, meanwhile, made his mark with songs like "Tere Naam," "Aashiqui," "Saajan," "Dilwale," and "Pardes."

