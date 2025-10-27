Bigg Boss 19: Nehal Chudasama, Baseer Ali evicted during Weekend Ka Vaar episode; Farrhana Bhatt breaks down Bigg Boss 19 witnessed a shocking double eviction during Weekend Ka Vaar episode as Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama were eliminated from the show. Despite being seen as a strong contender, Baseer received one of the lowest vote counts.

Bigg Boss 19 saw the season's second double elimination. After a no elimination week for Diwali, two contestants were evicted from the show last night - Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama. The announcement came as a shock to host Salman Khan, housemates and fans, especially since Baseer was considered one of the strongest contenders this season. A possible love angle had also just started brewing between the two.

Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama eliminated

In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan playfully hinted at a possible 'more than just friends' angle brewing between Baseer and Nehal. Did that work against them? Well, there is no definite answer to it.

However, right after an elimination announcement task, Salman said, "I am quite shocked myself. But based on the votes, both of you received the lowest count and will have to leave the house,” the superstar said, confirming the unexpected double eviction. Before walking out, Baseer shared heartfelt exchanges with fellow contestants and a warm hug with singer Amaal Mallik.

While exiting the show, Nehal refused to hug Farrhana and told her she will never forget what how she treated their friendship. Farrhana Bhatt, visibly disturbed, was seen taking a dip in the pool after the elimination round in her Weekend Ka Vaar outfit. Tanya Mittal soon arrived near the pool to pacify her. Farrhana was seen telling her how terrible she feels about Nehal's eviction.

The official Bigg Boss handle on X (formerly Twitter) posted, “Wait, what?! Ghar mein hua double eviction! Along with @nehalchudasama9, @Baseer_Bob has also been evicted.”

Gaura Khanna, Pranit More survived the double elimination

This week, Pranit More, Gaurav Khanna, Nehal Chudasma, and Baseer Ali were in the danger zone. However, Gaurav and Pranit managed to survive with maximum votes.

The episode also saw special appearances by Sonakshi Sinha and Mika Singh, adding fun and glamour to yet another drama-filled weekend.

How did fans react to Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama's eviction?

Fans weren’t too pleased with this week's eliminations. Social media quickly filled up with reactions, with many expressing disappointment over the eviction of their favourites. "Today was finale of Bigg Boss 19 season for me ..thank u Bob bhai for memories I’ll be your support in future as well. @Baseer_Bob My heart is in Deep Pain @BiggBoss @ColorsTV PUBLIC DEMANDS BASEER," wrote one user. Another posted, "Bigg Boss 19 Makers unfair kiya hai Baseer Bhai ka sath".

Who are left in the Bigg Boss 19 house?

Several names are now vying for the Bigg Boss 19 trophy. Gaurav Khanna, Kunickaa Sadanand, Ashnoor Kaur, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Malti Chahar, Mridul, Farrhana Bhatt, Pranit More, and Shehbaz Badesha are still in the race, competing for the Bigg Boss 19 trophy.

