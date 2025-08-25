Bigg Boss 19 contestant Kunickaa Sadanand: Did you know the actor was once associated with Kumar Sanu? Bollywood and TV actress Kunickaa Sadanand was the 14th contestant to enter Salman Khan's show. Read further to know everything about the actor-turned advocate.

New Delhi:

Kunickaa Sadanand graced the Bigg Boss 19 stage in a copper coloured faux leather saree. The actress who has worked in Bollywood films like 'Kurbaan', 'Khiladi', 'Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat', 'Koyla', 'Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya', 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' was the fourteenth contestant of Bigg Boss 19

With a warm welcome by Salman, Kunickaa looked powerful, opinionated and a worthy participant of the show. But do you know that the actor-turned-lawyer was once associated with Kumar Sanu? Yes! The actress who has played several villain roles in films was once madly in love with the singer.

Who is Kunickaa Sadanand?

Kunickaa Sadanand's journey in the world of entertainment started in the last years of 80s, when she debuted with the film Kabrastan (1988). After this, she made her mark with her strong supporting roles in hit films like 'Beta', 'Gumrah' and 'Khiladi'. Not being limited to acting, she also entered the world of music and released pop albums like 'Lakhon Mein Ek' (1996) and 'Jumbish' (2006). She was equally popular in the world of TV, with her characters in shows like 'Sanjog Se Bani Sangini' and 'Dilli Wali Thakur Girls'.

Kunickaa Sadanand's relationship with Kumar Sanu

Kunickaa Sadanand's personal life has also been full of ups and downs. In the 90s, her name was linked a lot with singer Kumar Sanu. In an interview, she herself admitted that Sanu was married and yet both were in a relationship. Both of them met in Ooty, from where their friendship and then love started.

She also had two marriages, first with Abhay, from whom she has a son, but the relationship broke up. After this, she married Shrilal and also had a son with him, but this marriage also did not last. The interesting thing is that she never cared about the taboos of society, even though she openly admitted to being pregnant before marriage.

Later, she re-invented herself, took a degree in law and forensics and became a legal advocate in 2018. Today, she is also associated with the welfare of children through the 'Tara Charitable Trust' and NGO CHIP.

Kunickaa Sadanand has worked with Salman Khan

The era of the 90s, when Salman Khan was climbing the ladder of his superstardom, at the same time, Kunickaa Sadanand was also making a mark with her strong presence in the glittering crowd of the industry. She was mostly seen in villain or supporting roles in films and was seen opposite Salman in the film 'Karan Arjun'.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19 contestants list 2025 with photos: Meet all housemates