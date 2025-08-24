Bigg Boss 19 contestants list 2025 with photos: Meet all housemates Bigg Boss 19 is here! Hosted by Salman Khan, the show’s contestants list is finally revealed. Meet all the housemates with their names, photos and details.

The wait for Bigg Boss 19 is finally over, as India’s most loved reality show returns with its 19th season on Colors TV and JioHotstar from August 24, 2025. Hosted once again by superstar Salman Khan, this season introduces a fresh twist with the theme “Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar”, promising high drama, alliances, and confrontations like never before.

As always, the grand premiere has revealed the new house design, special promos, and a much-talked-about line-up of contestants. Fans are already buzzing with excitement to see who will shine, who will stir controversy, and who will win hearts inside the house.

In this story, we bring you the complete and updated Bigg Boss 19 contestants list with photos—so you can keep track of every new entrant and their journey as the season unfolds.

Bigg Boss 19 contestants list 2025 with photos

Contestant Number 1: Ashnoor Kaur

Ashnoor Kaur, 21, began her acting journey as a child artist at the age of 5 in Jhansi Ki Rani. She went on to star in shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Patiala Babes, and appeared in films such as Sanju and Manmarziyaan. With a strong fan following, her entry into Bigg Boss 19 adds fresh energy and curiosity.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM / @JIOHOTSTARREALITY)Ashnoor Kaur

Contestant Number 2: Zeishan Quadri

Zeishan Quadri is best known as the writer of Anurag Kashyap’s cult classic Gangs of Wasseypur. He has also acted and directed in Bollywood. Known for his outspoken nature and creative edge, his presence in Bigg Boss 19 promises strong opinions, confrontations, and storytelling flair inside the house.

(Image Source : JIOHOTSTAR SCREENGRAB)Zeishan Quadri

Contestant Number 3: Tanya Mittal

Tanya Mittal is a digital creator and social media influencer with a strong youth following. Known for her engaging content, style, and relatability, she represents a new-age voice inside the Bigg Boss house. Fans are keen to see how she balances glamour, wit, and strategy on the reality stage.

(Image Source : JIOHOTSTAR SCREENGRAB)Tanya Mittal

Contestant number 4: Awez Darbar

Social media personality Awez Darbar has entered the Bigg Boss 19 house. He is passionate about performing arts loves dancing. For the unversed, he participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 11 as a wild card contestant.

(Image Source : JIOHOTSTAR SCREENGRAB/I G:@JIOHOTSTAR)Awez Darbar

Contestant number 5: Nagma Mirajkar

Renowned fashion and lifestyle influencer Nagma Mirajkar is the fifth contestant of Bigg Boss 19 house. She made a grand entry with a dance performance with Awez Darbar. They both have been dating each other for mpore than 3-4 years.

(Image Source : JIOHOTSTAR SCREENGRAB)Nagma Mirajkar

