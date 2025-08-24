Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Entertainment
  3. Bigg Boss 19 premiere LIVE UPDATES: Contestants, start time, voting, and more

  Live Bigg Boss 19 premiere LIVE UPDATES: Contestants, start time, voting, and more

Bigg Boss 19 is here! Get the contestants list, premiere time, how to watch, and voting—plus minute-by-minute highlights as they happen.

Bigg Boss 19 premiere hosted by Salman Khan will begin shortly
Bigg Boss 19 premiere hosted by Salman Khan will begin shortly Image Source : Jio Hotstar's Instagram
Written BySakshi Verma  Edited ByKamna Arora  
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Tonight, the game of democracy begins inside the Bigg Boss 19 house. Yes, the glittering night of the grand premiere is finally here! A total of 18 contestants from different walks of life will enter the Bigg Boss 19 house, setting the stage for drama, emotions, and unexpected twists.

Hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, this season comes with the theme ‘Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar’. Viewers can catch the Bigg Boss 19 premiere live on Colours TV and JioCinema/Hotstar at 9 pm, along with the official contestants list, voting details, and live updates as the season unfolds.

Bigg Boss 19 at a Glance

  • Premiere date & time: 24 August 2025, 9:00 PM IST
  • Host: Salman Khan
  • Theme: Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar
  • Contestants: 18 participants (list updating live)
  • Channel: Colors TV
  • OTT Streaming: Jio Hotstar
  • Voting: JioCinema/Hotstar app & official website

Live updates :Bigg Boss 19 Contestants' List and Highlights

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 7:26 PM (IST)Aug 24, 2025
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    The tadka of Desi Vs Videsi

    Bigg Bigg 19 have shared a promo on social profiles, where the tang of desi vs vedesi is being followed. Let us tell you the desi girl is Bhojpuri films and television actress Neelam Giri and the Videsi contestant is Natalia Janoszek, who is an international actress and model. She hails from Poland. 

  • 6:58 PM (IST)Aug 24, 2025
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Bigg Boss 19 contestants: who’s entering the house?

    18 contestants will enter the Bigg Boss 19 house. While Amal Mallik, Gaurav Khanna, Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar are confirmed contestants, others who can participate in the show are: Zeeshan Quadri, Payal Dhare, Neelam Giri, Tanya Mittal, Abhishek Bajaj, Kunikka Sadanand, Puneet More, Bashir Ali, Shahnaz Badesha, Ashnoor Kaur, Vabhij Dorabjee and Dheeraj Dhoopar.

  • 6:46 PM (IST)Aug 24, 2025
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Salman Khan returns as host

    Bollywood superstar and the loved Bigg Boss host Salman Khan is returning to the stage for the 19th season as well. In a promo shared by Jio Hotstar, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor can be seen dancing to the tunes of the 2000 movie Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega...'s song 'Aisa Pehli Baar Hua Hai'. 

  • 6:40 PM (IST)Aug 24, 2025
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Countdown begins for Bigg Boss 19 premiere tonight

    Just a few hours are left for Bigg Boss 19 to begin and it seems like the makers are more eager to unveil the new season than the fans. Jio Hotstar has been running a countdown since Sunday morning. The latest post features Bigg Boss 13 contestants. Have a look at the post here:

  • 6:35 PM (IST)Aug 24, 2025
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Bigg Boss 19 will be longer than previous season

    Jio Hotstar shared a post on Sunday, where they revealed that Bigg Boss 19 will run for four months instead of three. BB fans must be aware that the show mostly runs for three months, but it sometimes gets extended due to huge demands and TRP. Till now, the longest season of Bigg Boss has been the 13th season, which was won by late actor Sidharth Shukla. 

  • 6:28 PM (IST)Aug 24, 2025
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Will Shehnaaz Gill's brother enter Bigg Boss 19?

    Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill's brother, Shehbaz Badesha, has a high probability of entering the Bigg Boss 19 house. For the unversed, Bigg Boss fans have to power to decide the fate of Mridul Tiwari and Shehbaz Badesha. As both have been out under the fan voting zone, whoever secures more votes will be participating in the show. 

  • 6:21 PM (IST)Aug 24, 2025
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    How and where to watch Bigg Boss 19 premiere

    Let us tell you that after the premiere day, Bigg Boss 19 episodes will be released hours before TV. Yes! The 19th season of Bigg Boss can be seen on Jio Hotstar at 9:00 pm. However, it will be aired on Colors TV at 10.30 pm. 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment
Salman Khan Bigg Boss 19 Bigg Boss Contestants List
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\