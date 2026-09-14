Mookuthi Amman 2 teaser is out now; Nayanthara returns as Goddess Mahasakthi, film set for Diwali release

The teaser of the Tamil-language film Mookuthi Amman 2, titled Rise of Mahasakthi, was unveiled on September 14, giving a first glimpse of Nayanthara's return as the divine central character. Directed by Sundar C, the sequel promises a larger-scale fantasy story than the 2020 film.

The teaser opens in a mythological setting, where a kingdom faces a devastating invasion. As the situation worsens, the glimpse points towards the arrival of a powerful divine force. The narrative then moves between the past and present, suggesting that events from the two timelines are connected.

Nayanthara returns as Mahasakthi

Nayanthara reprises her role as the titular goddess in Mookuthi Amman 2. The teaser presents her character as a powerful divine figure who becomes central to the battle against the forces threatening the kingdom and its people.

The sequel appears to expand the mythology established in the first film while introducing a new conflict. The glimpse focuses more on the larger fantasy world and the divine battle at the heart of the story.

Watch the teaser here:

Sundar C directs the sequel

While the first Mookuthi Amman was directed by RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan, Sundar C has taken over as director for the sequel. Nayanthara remains the lead, returning to the role she played in the 2020 film. The original film followed a reporter and his family whose lives changed after a divine figure appeared and challenged fraudulent spiritual practices. Mookuthi Amman 2 is expected to take the franchise into a broader mythological and fantasy setting.

Mookuthi Amman 2 release date

The makers have confirmed a November 6 theatrical release for Mookuthi Amman 2, placing it in the Diwali release window. The announcement was made alongside the teaser on the occasion of Vinayaga Chaturthi. The release date also puts the Nayanthara-starrer alongside several major festive-season releases, including Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash's Ramayana: Part One, which is also scheduled to arrive on November 6.

Mookuthi Amman 2 cast and makers

Nayanthara leads the cast of Mookuthi Amman 2, with Sundar C directing the sequel. The supporting cast includes Urvashi, Duniya Vijay, Regina Cassandra, Yogi Babu and Abhinaya. The film is backed by Vels Film International, Avni Cinemax, Rowdy Pictures and IVY Entertainment.

The sequel is expected to combine fantasy, comedy and mythology while expanding the world of the original film. More details about the characters and storyline are expected to emerge as the November release approaches.

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