Rohit Roy's 'dustbin medium' remark on TV sparks backlash, Mukesh Chhabra defends television actors

TV and film actor Rohit Roy has sparked a debate over the long-standing divide between television and films after describing TV as a “dustbin medium” and suggesting that film actors have a greater sense of style, class and public conduct.

Speaking on the Kindle Cast YouTube channel, Roy was asked whether the entertainment industry’s hierarchy, in which television actors are often considered inferior to film actors, has been internalised by those working in television. He said he believed there was a difference between the way film and television actors carry themselves in public.

What did Ronit Roy say?

Roy argued that film stars, particularly established ones, have a certain grace and presentation when they appear in public. He contrasted this with gatherings of television actors and said their behaviour, clothing and interactions with the paparazzi often lacked the same level of sophistication.

When the host suggested that this amounted to accepting the hierarchy between cinema and television, Roy stood by his view. He said cinema was 'for posterity' and again referred to television as a 'dustbin medium.'

Roy, who began his career on television and became known for shows including Swabhimaan, Kkusum, Kittie Party and Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, also acknowledged that television actors have historically received step-motherly treatment. However, he maintained that actors who earn respect through their work can bridge some of that gap.

Mukesh Chhabra defends television actors

The comments have since prompted reactions from people associated with the industry. Casting director Mukesh Chhabra offered a contrasting view without directly naming Roy in his post. Chhabra praised television actors for the demands of their profession, pointing to their ability to memorise large amounts of material, work almost every day and adapt quickly to the requirements of a production.

He said he has great respect for actors across mediums but admitted to having “a little extra love” for television actors because of the discipline, dedication and commitment they bring to their work.

TV actors push back against Rohit Roy

Other television personalities have also criticised Roy’s remarks. Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee questioned the actor’s criticism of an industry that had played an important role in his own career. She also pointed to the irony of dismissing television despite having gained recognition through the medium.

Actor Naman Shaw also reacted strongly to Roy’s comments, taking a personal swipe at the actor while defending the television industry. His response added to the growing criticism on social media.

The reactions have once again brought attention to the perception of television actors in the entertainment industry.

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