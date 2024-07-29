Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Shalin Bhanot creates history on Indian television | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shalin Bhanot has created history on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14'

'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14' dominated TV as soon as it started on 27th July. From the very first episode, dangerous and explosive stunts are being seen in the show. This time something has happened in this most popular stunt-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14', which you could probably never imagine. Yes, Shalin Bhanot has created a new history on Indian television by winning the helicopter flag stunt and he is the first TV actor to do so. People are also praising him a lot on social media. If someone has won the most dangerous and risky helicopter flag stunt of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14' for the first time, then it is none other than Shalin Bhanot.

Shalin Bhanot creates history on Indian television

In one of the most famous shows on Indian television, 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14', Shalin Bhanot has once again won the hearts of her fans by winning the helicopter flag stunt. This time too, filmmaker Rohit Shetty is hosting the reality show. This year, the show is going to see fierce competition between Karan Veer Mehra, Krishna Shroff, Gashmeer Mahajani, Abhishek Kumar, Ashish Mehrotra, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shilpa Shinde, Niyati Fatnani, Shaleen Bhanot, Aditi Sharma, Asim Riaz and Sumona Chakraborty. At the same time, as soon as the show started, it was in a lot of discussion on social media due to the stunts and exploits of the contestants.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

The entire shooting of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14' has been done in Romania where you will see the contestants doing dangerous stunts and tasks which will blow your mind. Rohit Shetty, who has been hosting the show for 10 years, has worked very hard with his team to make the show more fun and exciting, which is visible from the first episode itself. There is a lot more to see in this spectacular season of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14'. It will be interesting to see what happens next in the upcoming episodes.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone to Kangana Ranaut, here's how celebs congratulated Manu Bhaker on Olympic medal