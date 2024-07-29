Deepika Padukone to Kangana Ranaut, here's how celebs congratulated Manu Bhaker on Olympic medal

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Here's how celebs congratulated Manu Bhaker on Olympic medal

Indian shooter Manu Bhaker brought glory to India in the Paris Olympics 2024 as she became the first Indian woman in shooting to win a medal in Olympic history. Manu Bhaker won a bronze medal in the air pistol event on the second day of the Olympics. After this victory, Bollywood celebrities have congratulated the athlete. From Siddharth Malhotra to Deepika Padukone, everyone congratulated her. Let's have a look at celebs' reactions to India's first Paris Olympics medal here.

Image Source : INSTAGRAMDeepika and Kangana's Instagram stories for Manu Bhaker

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone shared an edit of Manu on her Instagram story. In the photo along with Manu, the medal tally and India's run at the Paris Olympics 2024 is also visible. Along with her, Ranveer also shared Manu's photo on his Instagram story and congratulated her.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut has shared a video of Manu Bhaker on Instagram in which the athlete can be seen saying that she reads Gita and only those thoughts go on in her mind. 'Shri Krishna had told Arjun to focus on his karma,' she said while revealing that it was the only thing going on in her mind. Kangana shared the video and wrote, "India's first medal. These Hindu daughters."

Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta has also celebrated Manu Bhaker's victory. She has shared a post on Instagram story congratulating the athletes. On Manu Bhaker's victory, Preity Zinta wrote, "Congratulations Manu Bhaker for winning the first medal for India in Olympics 2024."

Image Source : INSTAGRAMHere's how celebs congratulated Manu Bhaker on Olympic medal

Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra has called Manu Bhaker a star. He shared the picture of the player with the bronze medal and wrote, "Congratulations Manu. You are a star. What a great start for India."

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu wrote in the congratulatory post, "Opened her account in the Olympic medal table with a bronze medal. Congratulations to this brilliant shooter."

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty said, "Congratulations Manu. Creating history by winning an Olympic medal as the first Indian woman in shooting is a great achievement. Your bronze in air pistol has made the country proud."

Apart from this, celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sunil Shetty, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Anil Kapoor are congratulating Manu Bhaker on social media.

