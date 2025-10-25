Is Amaal Mallik exiting Bigg Boss 19? Daboo Malik's cryptic post sparks speculation Social media is abuzz with speculation that Amaal Mallik may soon step out of the Bigg Boss 19 house. According to reports, the musician is thinking about leaving the reality program because of health issues. Read on to know about Daboo Malik's cryptic post, which sparked speculations.

New Delhi:

Colors TV's hit reality show 'Bigg Boss 19' keeps delivering intense drama every day. The show, which premiered on August 24, has now completed nine weeks. Several contestants have left the Bigg Boss 19 house, and wild card contestants have also entered during this time. Reports now suggest that Amaal Mallik might be making an unexpected exit from the show.

Social media is abuzz with speculation that Amaal Mallik may soon step out of the Bigg Boss 19 house. According to reports, the musician is thinking about leaving the reality program because of health issues.

Is Amaal Mallik leaving Bigg Boss 19?

It must be noted that there's no official confirmation regarding this; however, Amaal Mallik's father, Daboo Malik, took to his X handle on Friday and shared a cryptic note, which also ignited rumours of Amaal's exit from the reality TV show. His X post reads, "Bahut Hogaya .. Ab Bass … Milten Hain 28th Oct …. Music is our real destiny."

For the unversed, in last week's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Amaal's father Daboo appeared on the show and publicly warned his son to be mindful of his words and not cross the line in anger. Amaal was eating when Kunika snatched her plate and threw it in the kitchen.

Daboo tells Amaal, "Main ye kehne aaya hoon ki tu lad-jhagad lekin apni zubaan ko under the belt mat jaane de beta. Tujhe jeet ke aana hai. Mere maathe pe mat likh de ki tu iss tarah se behave karega."

Amaal Mallik sparks drama and conflicts in Bigg Boss 19

It should be noted that Amaal Mallik has had a significant presence in Bigg Boss 19. His controversies started right from the beginning of the show. He has also maintained a strong bond with the most powerful group in the house. However, Amaal's friend Zeeshan Qadri was evicted from the show recently. Now, Amaal has also been in the news recently for his fight with Farrhana Bhatt.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik smashes Farrhana Bhatt's plate, throws away food after captaincy task angst | Watch