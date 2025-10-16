Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik smashes Farrhana Bhatt's plate, throws away food after captaincy task angst | Watch The captaincy task on Bigg Boss 19 took a ugly turn in the latest episode after Farrhana Bhatt decided to shred Neelam Giri's letter.

New Delhi:

Bigg Boss 19's latest episode was al about emotions and rage. The episode began with the captaincy task, where all the contestants received letters from their families.

On the other hand, the person, who wants to win the captaincy task has to shred other people's letters. In the case, Farrhana Bhatt received Neelam Giri's letter and decided to shred it. What started after that was an altercation that ended with Amaal's over reaction.

Neelam Giri breaks down in tears

In the 'Chithi Aayi Hai' task contestants had two options: either return the letter to its rightful owner and be eliminated from the captaincy race, or destroy it and remain in the competition. Hence, Farhana decided to stay in the captaincy race and shredded Neelam's letter.

Neelam then asks Farhana not to destroy her letter. The actress pleads, "Please don't do it!" But Farhana, without hesitation, proceeds to put the letter in the shredder. Seeing this, Neelam completely broke down and even cried uncontrollably.

Housemates yell at Farhana Bhatt

Farhana, on the other hand, defends herself, saying, 'Everyone has their own choice to do what they want.' The situation worsened when Tanya Mittal enters the living room where Farhana is sitting. She angrily asks him, 'What did you get out of all this?' Kunickaa also confronted her and asked that what kind of animosity is this.

Amaal throws away Farrhana's food

Later, when Farrhana was sitting alone on the dinner table and was having dinner, Amaal came and asked her, 'Have some shame'. To which the actress said, 'I will but only when I want to.' Furious with the reply, Amaal not only lost her cool but also thew away all the food and water in front of Farrhana. He furthermore broke he plate.

Now it remains to see, if all this would end in Farhana's favour with the new captain of the house, or will she be cornered by everyone, including her friend Baseer Ali.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19: Mridul Tiwari's brother Nandu hits back at Malti Chahar, says 'Hamare bhai bhi gaali…'