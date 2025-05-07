Hina Khan to Rahul Vaidya, TV celebs react to 'Operation Sindoor' | Read Posts Not only Bollywood but several TV celebs have also praised the Indian Army's Operation Sindoor. Under this operation, the Indian Army has destroyed terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and PoK.

India has finally avenged the Pahalgam terrorist attack. In fact, on Wednesday midnight, the Indian Army destroyed terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, in which a total of nine places were attacked. Given this decisive step, several TV celebs from Hina Khan to Rahul Vaidya have praised Operation Sindoor on social media and also raised the slogan 'Jai Hind'.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan posted on her X handle and expressed happiness about the Indian Army's Operation Sindoor. Hina wrote in the post, 'Operation Sindoor, Jai Hind'. The actress has also added the Indian tricolour national flag to it.

Abhishek Kumar

Laughter Chef 2 contestant Abhishek Kumar also chanted 'Jai Hind' while uploading the official post of Operation Sindoor by the Indian Army on his Insta story page.

Rahul Vaidya

Rahul Vaidya has written a long message while uploading the official post of Operation Sindoor by the Indian Army. 'May the Almighty protect our armed forces and bless them with success in destroying the terrorists. Jai Hind,' the singer wrote.

Tejaswi Prakash

Tejaswi Prakash has praised the Indian Army's Operation Sindoor by posting on her Instagram handle. She wrote in the post, 'Congratulations to India for conducting a successful operation against Pakistan. If we have lost our Rafale in this operation, then it doesn't matter. Bravo Jai Hind.'

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

TV actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee has also praised Operation Sindoor by posting on Instagram. He wrote in the post, "You shot after asking about religion, now you will pay a heavy price, you attacked the soul of India, now you will be reduced to dust. Operation Sindoor, Jai Hind ki Sena."

26 innocent people were killed in the Pahalgam terror attack

Let us tell you that on April 22, 2025, five armed terrorists attacked non-Muslim tourists near Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. About 29 innocent people were killed in this, most of whom were Hindu tourists. India has now avenged this attack under Operation Sindoor.

