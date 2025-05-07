Riteish Deshmukh, Madhur Bhandarkar, Nimrat Kaur react to operation Sindoor | See Posts The Pahalgam terrorist attack was avenged! India attacked Pakistan and the Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir terror camps in retaliation. This attack has been named Operation Sindoor.

India attacked Pakistan and PoK terror camps tonight. This missile attack has been named Operation Sindoor. It is being reported that India targeted 9 terrorist camps in Pakistan and the areas of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. In this, the main training centre of Lashkar-e-Taiba has also been blown up. After the official announcement by the Indian Army, its echo was heard in the corridors of the entertainment industry as well. Several Bollywood stars have hailed the Indian army while hailing Operation Sindoor. Let's have a look at their reactions here.

Riteish Deshmukh reacts to Operation Sindoor

26 people were killed in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22. In retaliation, India conducted Operation Sindoor. Reacting to this, Riteish Deshmukh wrote, 'Jai Hind ki Sena...Bharat Mata ki Jai! Operation Sindoor.' The actor's post came just after the confirmation by the Ministry of Defence. The Indian Air Force has destroyed many terrorist hideouts in PoK and the Bahawalpur area of ​​​​Pakistan.

Nimrat Kaur speaks about unity

Dasvi actor Nimrat Kaur also took to her Instagram profile to share a post on Operation Sindoor. 'United with our forces. One country. One mission. #JaiHind #OperationSindoor @mygovindia @indianarmy.adgpi @narendramodi'

Madhur Bhandarkar tweets

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar has shared a post on X reacting to this attack at 5 am. 'Our prayers are with our forces. One nation, together we stand. Jai Hind, Vande Mataram.'

About Operation Sindoor

The Indian Army and the Indian Air Force conducted a joint operation in the wee hours of Wednesday (May 7), destroying nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir in retaliation to the terror attack in Pahalgam. The military strikes were carried out under 'Operation Sindoor', the Indian Army confirmed in a statement released at 1:44 AM IST.

Also Read: Operation Sindoor: PM Modi monitoring situation as India strikes 9 terror camps in Pakistan, PoK