Operation Sindoor: PM Modi monitoring situation as India strikes 9 terror camps in Pakistan, PoK Operation Sindoor: The operation followed the Pahalgam terror attack in which 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen were killed on April 22 (Tuesday).

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi constantly monitored 'Operation Sindoor' throughout the night after the Indian Army carried out precision strikes on nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). As per reports, the strike on all nine targets was successful.

India launches 'Operation Sindoor'

The Indian Armed Forces on Wednesday (May 7) launched ‘Operation Sindoor’, carrying out precision strikes on nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), days after the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people. A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed, said an official statement from the Minister of Defence.

Altogether, nine (9) sites have been targeted. Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and the method of execution, said MoD. Further, as per the Ministry, these steps come in the wake of the "barbaric" Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were murdered. We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable.

According to the Ministry, these steps were taken in response to the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack, in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were killed. The government reiterated its commitment to hold those responsible accountable.

India targets JeM, LeT headquarters in Pakistan Punjab

Indian forces targeted the headquarters of the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba groups in the missile attacks against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Wednesday. Among the nine sites targeted are the JeM headquarters in Bahawalpur and the LeT’s in Muridke, both in Pakistan Punjab.

A Pakistani armed force spokesperson confirmed to BBC in an interview that the IAF had targeted Bahawalpur and Muridke. India has categorically stated that its actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature and that no Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India’s action comes two weeks after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed, "A little while ago, the Indian Armed forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed," the Defence Ministry said in a statement

“India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and method of execution," it said.