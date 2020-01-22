Wild card entries in Bigg Boss 13 house? Himanshi and family members of contestants may enter

Bigg Boss 13 house to welcome wild card entrants

Bigg Boss 13 has got an extension of more than a month and this news has made its fans jump out in joy. This season has become popular among the audience as it has all the ingredients needed for entertainment. Now, to add more masala, Bigg Boss is getting a few more wild card entrants. Yes, you read that right.

If these reports are to be believed, then this season will have a total of 12 wild card contestants. The new wild card entrants have already entered the house once and were loved by the audience. Actually, this time family members of contestants will enter the house to add fuel to the fire. A report in Pinkvilla states that Asim's father, Shehnaaz's father, Mahira's mother, Paras' mother and Shefali's husband Parag Tyagi will make an entry. Also, Himanshi Khurana may also enter. However, her entry is yet to be confirmed.

If you are waiting to see Paras Chhabra's girlfriend Akanksha Puri in the house, then you may feel disappointed. She has already rejected the offer in the past as she is not interested in participating in the reality show. In several interviews as well, Akanksha has denied rumours of her entry in BG house.

Last week, Salman Khan ousted Madhurima Tuli from the show for her violent behaviour. Madhurima hit Vishal Aditya Singh during their spat. Also, in the last episode, a huge fight erupted between Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz got during the BB Elite Club membership task.

In tonight's episode, Arti Singh and Rashami Desai will be seen competing for the BB Elite Club.