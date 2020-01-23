Splitsvilla 12: Are Alfez Khaishagi and Aradhna Sharma planning to take their relationship to next level?

The last week saw the closure of dating reality show Splitsvilla 12 when the winner's name-- Priyamvada Kant, Shrey Mittal was announced by the host Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singha. The show happens to be one of the most popular amongst the youth who loves to watch the chemistry between boys and girls who are participating. Not just the winning couple or their counterpart Ashish Bhatia and Miesha Iyer, there were many others who loved this season and one amongst them were Alfez Khaishagi and Aradhna Sharma.

Alfez and Aradhna were the only couples who came together at the beginning of the show and remained stuck to each other till the very end. Not only this, they were even part of the semi-finals after winning it from Bhavya Singh and Uday Sachdeva. Now that the show is over, the fans are excited to know what their favourite couples are up to. And the recent update will surely make them happy as the reports suggest that Alfez and Aradhna are planning to take their relationship to another level.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana broke up with boyfriend Chow for Asim Riaz? Her new song suggests so

ALSO READ: Have you seen Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan's wedding card yet?

The duo who is very much in love keeps on sharing cute stuff on social media. It is being said that they are planning to start living-in together, as suggested by reports in TellyChakkar. A source close to the portal informed, "Both Alfez and Aradhna are very fond of each other. There’s a lot of respect and maturity amongst them and that is the reason they have decided to move in together. They are currently on a house-hunting spree."

ALSO READ: Splitsvilla 12: Priyamvada Kant, Shrey Mittal's victory leaves Ashish Bhatia and Miesha Iyer devastated

Chill, they aren't getting married too soon!

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries