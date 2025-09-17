Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Mayur Vakani explains why sister Disha has not returned as Dayaben Disha Vakani’s brother Mayur Vakani opened up about her absence from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, saying she’s dedicated to motherhood.

New Delhi:

Asit Kumarr Modi's show 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' is one of the longest-running Indian television shows in history. The serial is loved for its storyline and has a massive fan following. The comedy family drama show follows light-hearted jokes related to everyday life.

However, one of the most loved characters, the wife of Jethalal Gada, named Dayaben Gada, played by TV actress Disha Vakani, has been missing from the show for several years. Fans have been eagerly anticipating her return for a very long time.

Recently, Disha's on-screen and real-life brother, Mayur Vakani, revealed the real reason behind her absence from the show. In a conversation with ETimes, he talked about why she didn't return to the hit sitcom and explained that she is busy with her kids and won't be going back.

Mayur Vakani reveals the reason behind Disha Vakani's absence from the show

He said, "I have seen her journey closely since I am two years older than her. One thing I've realised is that when you perform with honesty and belief, God’s blessings follow. She truly is blessed, but along with that, she has also worked extremely hard. That is why people have showered so much love on her as Daya."

Mayur Vakani further added, "My father always taught me the right way, that even in life, we are actors. Whatever role we are given, we should perform it sincerely. We still follow his teachings. Currently, she is playing the role of a mother in real life and she is performing that role with full dedication. I truly believe this was always in my sister's mind too."

About Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

The show 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' was first aired on Sony Sab on July 28, 2008. The family drama sitcom is still running and entertaining the audience. The main cast of the show features Dilip Joshi as Jethalal Champaklal Gada, Munmun Dutta, Amit Bhatt, Nitish Bhaluni, Laad Singh Maan, Neha Mehta and others.

