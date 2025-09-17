Karan Johar gets relief from Delhi High Court in personality rights case Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has been granted relief by the Delhi High Court after he complained about the misuse of his name, voice and photos on social media.

New Delhi:

Filmmaker Karan Johar has received major relief from the Delhi High Court. He had complained that his picture, voice, and name were being misused on social media without his permission. The court stated that Karan Johar’s personality rights will be protected.

It also directed companies like Google, Meta, and X to provide details, while the website Redbubble has been asked to remove objectionable content. The court will announce its detailed order at the next hearing.

According to LiveLaw, Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora said that Defendants 14, 15, and 16, which comprise the social networking companies Google, Meta, and X, will supply IT log records in addition to Basic Subscriber Information details.

In Johar's main lawsuit, the court additionally summoned defendant entities 2-5 and 7-10, which are online platforms like Giphy, Pinterest, etc. The court said, "Summons are not being issued to the remaining defendants 11-16 as they are being impleaded for compliances and the issuance of summons will be considered on the next date of hearing."

The court further verbally said, "In the IA (interim relief application), I will pass a detailed order. Injunction to be granted".

What happened at the last hearing?

Other platforms like Giphy, Pinterest (Defendants 2-5 and 7-10) were summoned. Counsel for Redbubble (Defendant 11) informed the court that they would initiate the process of removing the infringing content within a week. Defendants 11-16 were not summoned at this time but will be considered at the next hearing. At the last hearing, the court requested Karan Johar to provide a clear list of social media posts or URLs against which action was sought. The court also asked for clarification on the categories of content, such as defamatory, obscene, or misleading.

Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan get relief from Delhi HC in similar case

It is worth noting that the Delhi High Court recently passed orders protecting the personality rights of actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and actor Abhishek Bachchan. The court stated that the unauthorised use of their names, images, and voices through technological tools such as AI violated their right to privacy.

