Sydney Sweeney, 'The Housemaid' actor, to work in Indian film for Rs 530 crore? Here's what we know so far Hollywood actor Sydney Sweeney, who is gearing up for the release of The Housemaid movie is reportedly in talks for her Bollywood debut.

New Delhi:

Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney, 27, could soon be stepping into Bollywood. Reports suggest that she has been approached for a role in one of India’s costliest film projects, with a staggering offer of more than Rs 530 crore.

Yes! You read that right, according to The Sun, a production house has proposed a Rs 530 crore deal for the actress to headline the film. The package reportedly includes £35 million as her fee and an additional £10 million in bonuses. Producers are said to be banking on her global fanbase to give the film a strong international reach.

Sydney Sweeney to feature in an Indian love story?

If the project moves forward, Sweeney would portray a rising American star who falls in love with a famous Indian actor. The movie is expected to be shot across multiple international locations: New York, Paris, London, and Dubai, with filming slated to begin in early 2026.

A source quoted by The Sun revealed that Sweeney was 'stunned' by the size of the offer but intrigued by the project’s scale. The insider added that while nothing is signed yet, the film industry in India is growing at lightning speed, and this project aims to showcase its productions on a global stage. For now, Sweeney’s team has not issued any official statement.

Sydney Sweeney’s career

Best known for her breakout roles in Euphoria and The White Lotus, Sweeney has quickly become one of Hollywood’s most sought-after young stars. She will next appear in Christy, portraying professional boxer Christy Martin, the first woman fighter to feature on the cover of Sports Illustrated. The film, which also stars Ben Foster and Merritt Wever, is scheduled for release on November 7.

Currently, she's gearing up for the release of The Housemaid, an anticipated psychological thriller directed by Paul Feig. The film, which also features Amanda Seyfried, is adapted from Freida McFadden’s bestselling novel.

Also Read: The Housemaid (2025): Trailer, cast, plot and release date of Sydney Sweeney thriller